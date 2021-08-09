Bair Mail: Getting creative with tight ends, Dante Fowler's impact and question marks up front

Your questions find answers in the latest Falcons mailbag

Aug 09, 2021 at 02:35 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.8.9

Went down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Saturday's practice. Didn't see Kanye.

He was in there somewhere, having taken up residence in the Falcons home venue while completing his next album. Can't believe he didn't seek me out for opinions on his new tracks.

I might've mentioned that things have gotten a little wonky since My Dark and Twisted Fantasy – that's a masterwork – and a callback to his earlier work might reignite his initial fan base.

Maybe. We'll never know, though he should heed my advice. I can make it into a Benz out of that Datsun. I've got that ambition, baby. It's not like I'm a college dropout or anything.

RELATED CONTENT:

Looks like I'll have another shot to watch (for) the throne on Friday when the Falcons play Tennessee. Don't think Mr. West going anywhere anytime soon.

Since I've got nothing new to report on Kanye, let's turn our attention to what I did get to see on Saturday and throughout Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp in Monday's edition of Bair Mail:

Chuck Ellis from Marietta, Ga.

I have 3 concerns:

1) Offensive line: You've discussed this already, we don't know yet.

2).Defensive ends: Is anybody stepping up?

3) Red zone offense: The triple TE set should be super effective. Thoughts?

Bair: That's three questions in one, Chuck, and they're all concerns. Turn that frown upside, buddy. Let's get that glass half full with a few quick takes.

1. Offensive line: See the next question. I discussed it some more.

2. Defensive ends: Dante Fowler came back to practice on Monday, and it took two seconds to realize he's far and away the team's most talented edge rusher. He has the speed and burst others on this team can't match. They need to get him going this year after a disappointing 2020 campaign, and they need to let him and Grady Jarrett work in tandem to create havoc. If Fowler's going strong, this pass rush will look a lot better than it did last year.

3. Tight ends: This one intrigues me. We talk a ton about having Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst on the field at same time. What if Lee Smith joined them? He calls himself an honorary offensive lineman, a badge he wears with pride. He can catch passes, though, and would face light coverage with all those other guys in the pattern. He has 10 career touchdowns, including six in the last three years. He can a weapon in the right situation. Tight end is definitely a team strength, and head coach Arthur Smith will use those assets often. Take that to the bank.

Josh Brown from Nova Scotia, Canada

Long time Falcons fan from Canada here. The OL seems to be a big question mark and maybe that's true most years, but the departure of Alex Mack seems like a tough hurdle to overcome. Outside of Matthews and Lindstrom, how do you truly feel about the rest of the group and their ability to come together?

Bair: I would agree the offensive line is a major question mark heading into the season, mostly because there's so much unknown. Can Kaleb McGary put that right tackle spot in a sleeper hold? The Falcons certainly need him to do so and elevate his game in Year 3. The left guard spot must come into clearer focus. And, you're right, replacing Alex Mack ain't easy. How Matt Hennessy handles the position, especially from the mental side of things, will go a long way in determining the line's success.

While questions abound about the offensive front, there's no reason to assume the worst. This line has talent and the time required to get int sync before the regular season starts. That does, however, have to happen for the offense to reach its peak.

Air Oliver | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 10

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver made big plays on Day 10 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Take a look at the best images from the day.

KD2_1914
1 / 78
KD2_1913
2 / 78
KD2_1921
3 / 78
KD2_1824
4 / 78
KD2_1553
5 / 78
KD2_1878
6 / 78
KD2_1533
7 / 78
KD2_1854
8 / 78
KD2_1463
9 / 78
KD2_1498
10 / 78
KD2_1500
11 / 78
KD2_1496
12 / 78
MH1_7003
13 / 78
MH1_6681
14 / 78
MH1_6700
15 / 78
MH1_6664
16 / 78
MH1_7004
17 / 78
KD2_2129
18 / 78
KD2_2217
19 / 78
KD2_2147
20 / 78
KD2_2100
21 / 78
KD2_2121
22 / 78
MH1_6715
23 / 78
KD2_2105
24 / 78
KD2_2036
25 / 78
KD2_2054
26 / 78
KD2_1978
27 / 78
KD2_2070
28 / 78
KD2_2052
29 / 78
KD2_2025
30 / 78
KD2_1946
31 / 78
KD2_1975
32 / 78
KD2_2002
33 / 78
KD2_1614
34 / 78
KD2_2024
35 / 78
KD2_1941
36 / 78
KD2_1570
37 / 78
KD2_1964
38 / 78
KD2_1864
39 / 78
KD2_1626
40 / 78
KD2_1753
41 / 78
KD2_1499
42 / 78
KD2_1835
43 / 78
KD2_1924
44 / 78
KD2_1701
45 / 78
KD2_1931
46 / 78
KD2_1765
47 / 78
KD2_1806
48 / 78
KD2_1696
49 / 78
KD2_1728
50 / 78
KD2_1821
51 / 78
KD2_1740
52 / 78
KD2_1722
53 / 78
KD2_1567
54 / 78
KD2_1738
55 / 78
KD2_1715
56 / 78
KD2_1687
57 / 78
KD2_1684
58 / 78
KD2_1697
59 / 78
KD2_1683
60 / 78
KD2_1602
61 / 78
KD2_1627
62 / 78
KD2_1621
63 / 78
KD2_1608
64 / 78
KD2_1599
65 / 78
KD2_1572
66 / 78
KD2_1444
67 / 78
KD2_1578
68 / 78
KD2_1586
69 / 78
KD2_1569
70 / 78
KD2_1510
71 / 78
KD2_1546
72 / 78
KD2_1527
73 / 78
KD2_1519
74 / 78
KD2_1430
75 / 78
KD2_1549
76 / 78
KD1_4476
77 / 78
KD2_1460
78 / 78
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Guy Lenz from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Welcome to Atlanta. Have you discovered fire ants or yellow jackets yet? I probably shouldn't mention the ice storms…you're going to love it here. I guarantee it.

Bair: Excuse me, Guy, but did you say fire ants? That's a real thing, not just a creation dreamt up in a bad 1950s horror movie? And yellow jackets aren't just a Georgia Tech mascot around here?

Yeah. I didn't get either memo.

And, how can we have ice storms when there's a daily monsoon?? Uncool, Georgia. Un-cool.

I know you asked actual football question about what veterans are saying about the new regime and camp this year. I'll let Grady Jarrett answer how he feels about Arthur Smith with what might be my favorite quote from camp:

"It's deeper than a message," Jarrett said. "It's about putting a good product on the field, putting the work in. He made it clear that we're not about slogans and all that. The best players are going to play. The toughest dudes are going to play. There ain't no fluff. We're going to get the best out of everybody day in, and day out. I can't do anything but respect that. I love that about him."

Ed Hawkins from Lawrenceville, Ga.

When will you ship my tickets?

Bair: Just so we're clear, Bair Mail is not a real delivery service. I think it's important we all know that. Though if you're starving for a Johnny's Pizza and live in the Buford area, I can hook you up. Please tip well.

Call for questions

Let's keep the good questions coming. You can submit yours here and it might get answered in Wednesday's edition.

pitts jersey promo

Related Content

news

Practice report: Arthur Smith heavily involved in Kyle Pitts teaching moment

Dante Fowler, Kaleb McGary return to action in Monday workout
news

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Falcons quarterback values having a voice in offensive strategy
news

Falcons make roster moves

news

What we've learned about Falcons camp since pads went on

A.J. Terrell locked in, Arthur Smith fosters meaningful competition and more from the last week of Falcons practice
news

Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

An estimated 27,000 were on hand for the scrimmage at the Falcons home stadium
news

Arthur Blank Family Foundation to fund Black College Football Hall of Fame Fellowship for two years to Honor Paul Tagliabue 

Donation celebrates his election to centennial class of 2020 and efforts to promote diversity in professional football
news

What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith will orchestrate padded practice with lots of situational work
news

Practice report: Jake Matthews sees new culture being built during camp grind

Veteran left tackle also helping Jalen Mayfield navigate first NFL season
news

Duron Harmon paying it forward as mentor to Richie Grant

Veteran safety helping rookie Grant prepare for Falcons scheme, NFL life
news

Night and Day: How Mykal Walker grew exponentially in one NFL offseason

Fresno State product feeling more confident heading into second season
news

AMBSE joins launch of new voting partnership Democracy Class Atlanta

Top News

Practice report: Arthur Smith heavily involved in Kyle Pitts teaching moment

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Bair Mail: Getting creative with tight ends, Dante Fowler's impact and question marks up front

Falcons make roster moves

Advertising