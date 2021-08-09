Bair Mail: Getting creative with tight ends, Dante Fowler's impact and question marks up front

Went down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Saturday's practice. Didn't see Kanye.

He was in there somewhere, having taken up residence in the Falcons home venue while completing his next album. Can't believe he didn't seek me out for opinions on his new tracks.

I might've mentioned that things have gotten a little wonky since My Dark and Twisted Fantasy – that's a masterwork – and a callback to his earlier work might reignite his initial fan base.

Maybe. We'll never know, though he should heed my advice. I can make it into a Benz out of that Datsun. I've got that ambition, baby. It's not like I'm a college dropout or anything.

Looks like I'll have another shot to watch (for) the throne on Friday when the Falcons play Tennessee. Don't think Mr. West going anywhere anytime soon.

Since I've got nothing new to report on Kanye, let's turn our attention to what I did get to see on Saturday and throughout Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp in Monday's edition of Bair Mail:

Chuck Ellis from Marietta, Ga.

I have 3 concerns:

1) Offensive line: You've discussed this already, we don't know yet.

2).Defensive ends: Is anybody stepping up?

3) Red zone offense: The triple TE set should be super effective. Thoughts?

Bair: That's three questions in one, Chuck, and they're all concerns. Turn that frown upside, buddy. Let's get that glass half full with a few quick takes.

1. Offensive line: See the next question. I discussed it some more.

2. Defensive ends: Dante Fowler came back to practice on Monday, and it took two seconds to realize he's far and away the team's most talented edge rusher. He has the speed and burst others on this team can't match. They need to get him going this year after a disappointing 2020 campaign, and they need to let him and Grady Jarrett work in tandem to create havoc. If Fowler's going strong, this pass rush will look a lot better than it did last year.