Falcons make roster moves

Aug 09, 2021 at 09:08 AM
John Deighton

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back D'Onta Foreman.

The Falcons have also activated offensive lineman Kaleb McGary from the Physically Unable to Perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta has waived/injured defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and released cornerback Tyler Hall. 

Foreman was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the third round (89th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas and has spent time with the Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-1, 236-pound running back has rushed for 421 yards on 107 carries (3.9 avg.) and two touchdowns and has recorded nine receptions for 116 yards (10.9 avg.) and two touchdowns in 17 career games.

The 25-year-old appeared in five games for the Titans in 2020 and recorded 95 rushing yards on 22 attempts (4.3 avg.) and caught one pass for five yards and one touchdown.

