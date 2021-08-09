Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Ryan and Smith are in the process of developing a solid working relationship. That began when Smith got hired and picked up serious steam when the new offensive system got installed during the offseason program. It progresses every day, and will continue throughout the summer and fall. There are always things to refine while striving to maximize offensive efficiency.

"It's no different than a personal relationship you have in your life. Everyone develops at a different rate," Ryan said. "You try and do all of the things you can do during the offseason and the preseason to get you as far along and get to know someone as well as you can, but there's nothing that can replicate playing a game and going through one together. I think there will be a lot of growth throughout the season, and I look forward to that. I think we're pretty far along in comparison to some of my past experiences, and a lot of that has to do with some familiarity on my end with some of the system."