Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Arthur Smith's team starting to take shape with exhibition games about to begin

Aug 10, 2021 at 02:31 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Matt Ryan; Chris Lindstrom; Jalen Mayfield/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to the huddle during organized team activities on June 17, 2021.

The Falcons first depth chart of the 2021 campaign is out. It should be considered unofficial, and for good reason. This might not entirely reflect how the units have assembled in training camp practices, but it can mark a starting point. There's plenty of preseason left to create movement up and down the depth chart, so let's not etch anything in stone just yet.

Let's also note that there isn't a rookie currently on the first team. Odds are great at least one – maybe, you know, a very tall tight end -- will be there by the time the regular season starts.

All that context aside, let's look at a couple of interesting nuggets from the first unofficial depth chart.

The right tackle spot remains in flux, with Willie Beavers currently atop that position's depth chart. Kaleb McGary's in the second slot after returning from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, with rookie Jalen Mayfield behind him.

There are also two tight-end slots in the group. That's a somewhat unusual breakdown for these depth charts, but it makes sense given the position group's strength. Hayden Hurst fronts one tight end spot and Lee Smith sits atop the other.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Steven Means are the starting edge rushers at this point, with Dante Fowler behind Means. He returned off the COVID-19 list and just started practice on Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith has made it clear Fowler will have to earn his role.

The secondary looks as it has in practice, with cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau outside and Duron Harmon and Erik Harris at safety. Second-round pick is listed third behind Harris and T.J. Green.

Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon:

NOTE: Two position groups have players occupying the same spot on the depth chart, meaning no player is in front of the other in these instances: Running backs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley are on equal footing. So are safeties JR Pace and Dwayne Johnson.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Christian Blake Chris Rowland Juwan Green J'Mon Moore Antonio Nunn
TE Hayden Hurst Kyle Pitts John Raine
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs William Sweet Kion Smith
LG Josh Andrews Sam Jones Ryan Neuzil
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman Joe Sculthorpe
RG Chris Lindstrom Willie Wright Bryce Hargrove
RT Willie Beavers Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield
TE Lee Smith Parker Hesse Ryan Becker
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Tajae Sharpe Trevor Davis Frank Darby Austin Trammell
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Keith Smith Qadree Ollison D'Onta Foreman Caleb Huntley Javian Hawkins
QB Matt Ryan AJ McCarron Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Ta'Quon Graham
DL Tyeler Davison Chris Slayton John Atkins Olive Sagapolu
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky Zac Dawe
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Brandon Copeland Shareef Miller Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker Dorian Etheridge
LB Foyesade Oluokun Emmanuel Ellerbee Erroll Thompson
OLB Steven Means Dante Fowler Jr. Tuzar Skipper George Obinna Kobe Jones
CB A.J. Terrell Chris Williamson Kendall Sheffield Marcus Murphy
S Erik Harris T.J. Green Richie Grant
S Duron Harmon Jaylinn Hawkins JR Pace Dwayne Johnson
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver Delrick Abrams Jr. Darren Hall Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup
K Younghoe Koo Cameron Nizialek
P Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
LS Josh Harris Jake Matthews
H Cameron Nizialek Dom Maggio
PR Chris Rowland Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Chris Rowland
