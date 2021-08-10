Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

The Falcons first depth chart of the 2021 campaign is out. It should be considered unofficial, and for good reason. This might not entirely reflect how the units have assembled in training camp practices, but it can mark a starting point. There's plenty of preseason left to create movement up and down the depth chart, so let's not etch anything in stone just yet.

Let's also note that there isn't a rookie currently on the first team. Odds are great at least one – maybe, you know, a very tall tight end -- will be there by the time the regular season starts.

All that context aside, let's look at a couple of interesting nuggets from the first unofficial depth chart.

The right tackle spot remains in flux, with Willie Beavers currently atop that position's depth chart. Kaleb McGary's in the second slot after returning from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, with rookie Jalen Mayfield behind him.

There are also two tight-end slots in the group. That's a somewhat unusual breakdown for these depth charts, but it makes sense given the position group's strength. Hayden Hurst fronts one tight end spot and Lee Smith sits atop the other.

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and Steven Means are the starting edge rushers at this point, with Dante Fowler behind Means. He returned off the COVID-19 list and just started practice on Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith has made it clear Fowler will have to earn his role.

The secondary looks as it has in practice, with cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau outside and Duron Harmon and Erik Harris at safety. Second-round pick is listed third behind Harris and T.J. Green.

Here's the entire Falcons unofficial depth chart, released by the team on Tuesday afternoon: