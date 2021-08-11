Bair Mail: On Mykal Walker, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and signs of Falcons progress

Welcome, friends, to Bair Mail.

If you're looking for the Falcons unofficial preseason depth chart, you've come to the wrong place. Click here if you’re dying to see it but, pretty please, with sugar on top, come right back.

Ah, you've returned. You're too kind.

Now that you've all seen the depth chart – it's okay to admit that it's football fan catnip; this is a safe space – do you know anything new? You trust everything you read? Or can we all just admit it's unofficial for a reason?

I've never met a head coach who liked filling one out, in the preseason especially. The exercise is normally met with an eye roll, followed by a public declaration that the P.R. director did it to underscore its lack of importance. We'll see Wednesday afternoon if the buck gets passed to David Bassity, as tradition dictates, or if Arthur Smith gets asked about it at all.

RELATED CONTENT:

It has become common knowledge these preseason depth charts should be taken with a grain of salt, so coaches aren't always peppered about it. Several positions seem both correct and obvious. But…you think Kyle Pitts is a second-team tight end, or that Adetokunbo Ogundeji is a fourth-string edge rusher at this stage?

Yeah. Me neither.

It makes more sense to use it as a conversation starter, a reason to kick back with your buddies and talk Falcons football. Now that last part I can get behind.

Talking Falcons with you is a job perk, so let's end my depth-chart diatribe and get on to a few questions in Wednesday's mail bag.

Kevin Barry from Sierra Madre, Calif.

With the added weight over the offseason, do you see some plays where Mykal Walker comes off the edge in Dean Pees new defense? I haven't heard much on Walker as of yet. My other question is about Adetokunbo Ogundeji, and if you see him as an early sub in games or starter next to Fowler?

Bair: Let's address these one at a time, Kevin. I think Mykal Walker will remain an interior linebacker, but Dean Pees blitzes comes from everywhere. It's possible he's active attacking the quarterback, but don't forget that Deion Jones is pretty good at that, too.

Next thing: You haven't heard much about Walker? Read this story from my guy Daniel Chisholm.