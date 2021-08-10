Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have often engaged in pass-rushing drills since the pads came on last week, with defensive linemen and offensive lineman facing off one-on-one or in tandems.
There are several good matchups between the position groups. None, however, match what happens when right guard Chris Lindstrom and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett lock horns.
Both guys have a style that merges power and technique, setting up must-see showdowns in practice.
Jarrett and Lindstrom had a few quality reps on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's a good battle," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "You hope to have quality starters like those guys getting after it. It's only going to make them better and make the team better. They do a nice job working together. You can tell there's a healthy respect, which is what you want. Both of those guys are working extremely hard. They're tough guys. It is fun to watch them compete."
They also provide good tests for younger, less established players and help improve the depth chart. If you can compete against Lindstrom or Jarrett, you can compete with most anybody.
Dalman comfortable cross training
Rookie interior offensive lineman Drew Dalman is a center by trade who has been working some at left guard during his first Falcons training camp. The cross training has gone well to this point, with him getting some first-team reps at guard while working primarily behind Matt Hennessy at center.
"It's incredibly beneficial to practice against guys like [Jarrett] and learn from people like Chris [Lindstrom] and [Josh Andrews].," Dalman said after Tuesday's practice. "They're all really talented. I really enjoy playing both spots. There's more stuff that I can improve on as we go forward."
The Stanford product could end up a swing interior lineman, a valuable reserve role during the regular season. He can see improvements in the mental aspects of his game while reviewing practice tape, understanding full well he has room to grow.
"The more confident I become with my assignments, the less antsy I am at the line making calls," Dalman said. "That slows the game down a little bit and makes it easier to focus on the physical aspects of the job. I'm feeling better, but I need to keep making strides."
More practice news and notes
Dante Fowler was less active in Tuesday's practice than the day before, but still made some positive plays in one-on-one drills. The Falcons are bringing him along during camp to help get ramped up appropriately. Right tackle Kaleb McGary worked some in his second day back, though Willie Beavers was still the primary first-team representative. … The Falcons offensive line remains a work in progress. While they'd like to have five starters set with enough time to establish some cohesion, they're also able to set up contingency plans should injuries come up during the regular season. That's possible with the line in relative flux. … OT Jason Spriggs was given a rest day, as part of his recovery from an offseason injury before he signed with the Falcons.
Dante Fowler is putting in work along with the rest of the Atlanta Falcons to earn his spot on the 53-man roster. Take a look at the best images from Day 11 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.