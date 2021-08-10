Presented by

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

The star linemen battle well togther, provide tough test for younger players

Aug 10, 2021 at 05:31 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210809_Training-Camp_KD2_1553
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Falcons Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday August 9, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have often engaged in pass-rushing drills since the pads came on last week, with defensive linemen and offensive lineman facing off one-on-one or in tandems.

There are several good matchups between the position groups. None, however, match what happens when right guard Chris Lindstrom and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett lock horns.

Both guys have a style that merges power and technique, setting up must-see showdowns in practice.

Jarrett and Lindstrom had a few quality reps on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED CONTENT:

"It's a good battle," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "You hope to have quality starters like those guys getting after it. It's only going to make them better and make the team better. They do a nice job working together. You can tell there's a healthy respect, which is what you want. Both of those guys are working extremely hard. They're tough guys. It is fun to watch them compete."

They also provide good tests for younger, less established players and help improve the depth chart. If you can compete against Lindstrom or Jarrett, you can compete with most anybody.

Dalman comfortable cross training

Rookie interior offensive lineman Drew Dalman is a center by trade who has been working some at left guard during his first Falcons training camp. The cross training has gone well to this point, with him getting some first-team reps at guard while working primarily behind Matt Hennessy at center.

"It's incredibly beneficial to practice against guys like [Jarrett] and learn from people like Chris [Lindstrom] and [Josh Andrews].," Dalman said after Tuesday's practice. "They're all really talented. I really enjoy playing both spots. There's more stuff that I can improve on as we go forward."

The Stanford product could end up a swing interior lineman, a valuable reserve role during the regular season. He can see improvements in the mental aspects of his game while reviewing practice tape, understanding full well he has room to grow.

"The more confident I become with my assignments, the less antsy I am at the line making calls," Dalman said. "That slows the game down a little bit and makes it easier to focus on the physical aspects of the job. I'm feeling better, but I need to keep making strides."

More practice news and notes

Dante Fowler was less active in Tuesday's practice than the day before, but still made some positive plays in one-on-one drills. The Falcons are bringing him along during camp to help get ramped up appropriately. Right tackle Kaleb McGary worked some in his second day back, though Willie Beavers was still the primary first-team representative. … The Falcons offensive line remains a work in progress. While they'd like to have five starters set with enough time to establish some cohesion, they're also able to set up contingency plans should injuries come up during the regular season. That's possible with the line in relative flux. … OT Jason Spriggs was given a rest day, as part of his recovery from an offseason injury before he signed with the Falcons.

Dante Fowler in the mix | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 11

Dante Fowler is putting in work along with the rest of the Atlanta Falcons to earn his spot on the 53-man roster. Take a look at the best images from Day 11 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of helmets while the Atlanta Falcons warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

A detail shot of helmets while the Atlanta Falcons warm up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 warms up with the wide receivers during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 warms up with the wide receivers during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 receives the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 receives the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 tackles wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 tackles wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back before throwing a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back before throwing a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of equipment during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

A detail shot of equipment during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball while warming up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pitts jersey promo

Related Content

news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Arthur Smith's team starting to take shape with exhibition games about to begin
news

Updating Falcons position battles as we move through training camp

Uncertainty reigns at right tackle, edge rusher as preseason slate begins
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith heavily involved in Kyle Pitts teaching moment

Dante Fowler, Kaleb McGary return to action in Monday workout
news

Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan build working relationship on honesty, communication

Falcons quarterback values having a voice in offensive strategy
news

What we've learned about Falcons camp since pads went on

A.J. Terrell locked in, Arthur Smith fosters meaningful competition and more from the last week of Falcons practice
news

Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

An estimated 27,000 were on hand for the scrimmage at the Falcons home stadium
news

What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Head coach Arthur Smith will orchestrate padded practice with lots of situational work
news

Practice report: Jake Matthews sees new culture being built during camp grind

Veteran left tackle also helping Jalen Mayfield navigate first NFL season
news

Duron Harmon paying it forward as mentor to Richie Grant

Veteran safety helping rookie Grant prepare for Falcons scheme, NFL life
news

Night and Day: How Mykal Walker grew exponentially in one NFL offseason

Fresno State product feeling more confident heading into second season
news

Practice report: A.J. Terrell a great test for Falcons pass catchers

Coaches sending Kyle Pitts, others up against team's top cornerback to hone skills

Top News

Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

Falcons release first depth chart of 2021 NFL preseason

Updating Falcons position battles as we move through training camp

'We've been working on the speed training.' | Matt Ryan AT&T Training Camp Wired

Advertising