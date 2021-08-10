Practice report: Grady Jarrett, Chris Lindstrom a must-see matchup

More practice news and notes

Dante Fowler was less active in Tuesday's practice than the day before, but still made some positive plays in one-on-one drills. The Falcons are bringing him along during camp to help get ramped up appropriately. Right tackle Kaleb McGary worked some in his second day back, though Willie Beavers was still the primary first-team representative. … The Falcons offensive line remains a work in progress. While they'd like to have five starters set with enough time to establish some cohesion, they're also able to set up contingency plans should injuries come up during the regular season. That's possible with the line in relative flux. … OT Jason Spriggs was given a rest day, as part of his recovery from an offseason injury before he signed with the Falcons.