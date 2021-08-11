How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

The Falcons will open their preseason on Friday night against a foe familiar to Arthur Smith. The Falcons head coach will lead his new team against his old one, a Tennessee Titans franchise where he spent a decade cutting his teeth as an NFL assistant coach.

That might add serious drama to proceedings – as would facing a certain former Falcons receiver now repping different colors – if it weren't the preseason. But it's a game where the score doesn't really matter, so both teams will focus on evaluating those who actually play and staying as healthy as possible.

It's worth getting your first glimpse of Smith running the Falcons, and there are plenty of ways to do it.

That includes right here on this website. Falcons fans living in the Atlanta market can stream preseason games with our app.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Tennessee Titans (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0)

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale and Steve Wyche

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 90 degrees/73 degrees

Rain: 23 percent chance

Humidity: 80 percent

Moon: Waxing crescent*