How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: time, tv, live stream, radio

Buckle up folks, the Falcons are crossing the pond this week bound for London. With the trip comes some logistical changes regarding how to watch Sunday's game against the Jets which are all broken down below.

Looking forward to this game both teams are looking to head into the bye week on a high note after slow starts. The Jets picked up their first win of the season last week after an upset win in overtime over the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons dropped a close one to the Washington Football team after a last second Matt Ryan Hail Mary to the end zone was batted down.

This is only the 12th time these two teams have faced off with the Falcons leading 7-5 in the all-time series. The last match up, Week 7 of the 2017 season, the Falcons walked away with the 25-20 victory. Given so much time between games these are two vastly different teams than the last time they saw each other.

The Zach Wilson era is in full effect in New York, notching his first career win against the Titans while throwing for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Falcons will also have their hands full with on the line with defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers combining for six and a half sacks and 31 tackles through the first four games. This will be a great test for Falcons breaks out offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson to follow up his three touchdown effort against the Washington Football Team.

With all of that let's take a look at how to take in this early Falcons vs. Jets game on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-3) vs. New York Jets (1-3)

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Announcers: TBD

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Mostly Cloudy

High/low: 65 degrees/48 degrees

Rain: 21 percent chance

Humidity: 75 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent*