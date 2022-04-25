How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching and provides the last big moment of the offseason for teams to add to their rosters. With several positions of interest, and some recent big hits in the draft in Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, and Chris Lindstrom, this weekend should have Falcons fans at the edge of their seats wondering who's got next?

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking off with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29, and the fourth through seventh rounds beginning at noon ET on Saturday, April 30.

With that here is all the details you need to know as we approach the 2022 NFL draft.

What time does the draft start each night?

NFL Draft Schedule (April 28-April 30):

Thursday, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 30 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Can I stream the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL app and ESPN app, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the radio?

Radio coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

What is the best way to get updates on Falcons draft picks?

Download the official Atlanta Falcons mobile app or bookmark the Atlanta Falcons website now.

What picks do the Falcons currently have?

Round 1 | Pick 8 (8 overall)

Round 2 | Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 2 | Pick 26 (58 overall - VIA TEN)

Round 3 | Pick 10 (74 overall)

Round 3 | Pick 18 (82 overall - VIA IND)

Round 4 | Pick 9 (114 overall)

Round 5 | Pick 8 (151 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 11 (190 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 35* (213 overall)