How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 01:51 PM
The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching and provides the last big moment of the offseason for teams to add to their rosters. With several positions of interest, and some recent big hits in the draft in Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, and Chris Lindstrom, this weekend should have Falcons fans at the edge of their seats wondering who's got next?

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking off with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29, and the fourth through seventh rounds beginning at noon ET on Saturday, April 30.

With that here is all the details you need to know as we approach the 2022 NFL draft.

What time does the draft start each night?

NFL Draft Schedule (April 28-April 30):

Thursday, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 30 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Can I stream the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL app and ESPN app, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the radio?

Radio coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

What is the best way to get updates on Falcons draft picks?

Download the official Atlanta Falcons mobile app or bookmark the Atlanta Falcons website now.

What picks do the Falcons currently have?

Round 1 | Pick 8 (8 overall)

Round 2 | Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 2 | Pick 26 (58 overall - VIA TEN)

Round 3 | Pick 10 (74 overall)

Round 3 | Pick 18 (82 overall - VIA IND)

Round 4 | Pick 9 (114 overall)

Round 5 | Pick 8 (151 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 11 (190 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 35* (213 overall)

* - Denotes a compensatory pick.

From the Archives | Atlanta Falcons at the NFL Draft

We take a look back at some of our top pics since 1981.

1981: Bobby Butler (16)
1 / 40

1981: Bobby Butler (16)

Paul Spinelli/1981 AP
1982: Gerald Riggs (42)
2 / 40

1982: Gerald Riggs (42)

Gregory Trott
1983: Mike Pitts (74)
3 / 40

1983: Mike Pitts (74)

Ric Field/1985 AP
1984: Rick Bryan (77)
4 / 40

1984: Rick Bryan (77)

Gregory Trott
1985: Bill Fralic (79)
5 / 40

1985: Bill Fralic (79)

NFL
1986: Tony Casillas (75)
6 / 40

1986: Tony Casillas (75)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
1987: Chris Miller (12)
7 / 40

1987: Chris Miller (12)

Gregory Trott
1988: Aundray Bruce (93)
8 / 40

1988: Aundray Bruce (93)

NFL/AP2009
1990: Steve Broussard (34)
9 / 40

1990: Steve Broussard (34)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1989: Deion Sanders (21)
10 / 40

1989: Deion Sanders (21)

Peter Read Miller
1991: Bruce Pickens (39)
11 / 40

1991: Bruce Pickens (39)

Curtis Compton
1992: Bob Whitfield (70)
12 / 40

1992: Bob Whitfield (70)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1993: Lincoln Kennedy (66)
13 / 40

1993: Lincoln Kennedy (66)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1994: Bert Emanuel (87)
14 / 40

1994: Bert Emanuel (87)

Al Messerschmidt
1995: Devin Bush (42)
15 / 40

1995: Devin Bush (42)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1997: Michael Booker (20)
16 / 40

1997: Michael Booker (20)

Allen Kee
1998: Keith Brooking (56)
17 / 40

1998: Keith Brooking (56)

David Durochik
1999: Patrick Kerney (97)
18 / 40

1999: Patrick Kerney (97)

David Durochik/AP2020
2000: Travis Claridge (71)
19 / 40

2000: Travis Claridge (71)

Scott Boehm
2001: Michael Vick (7)
20 / 40

2001: Michael Vick (7)

Greg Trott/2001 AP
2002: T.J. Duckett (45)
21 / 40

2002: T.J. Duckett (45)

Paul Abell
2003: Bryan Scott (24)
22 / 40

2003: Bryan Scott (24)

Kirby Lee/AP2020
2004: DeAngelo Hall (21)
23 / 40

2004: DeAngelo Hall (21)

Paul Sancya/2005 AP
2005: Roddy White (84)
24 / 40

2005: Roddy White (84)

Paul Spinelli/2007 Paul Spinelli
2006: Jimmy Williams (24)
25 / 40

2006: Jimmy Williams (24)

Paul Spinelli/2007 Paul Spinelli
2007: Jamaal Anderson (98)
26 / 40

2007: Jamaal Anderson (98)

Scott Boehm
2008: Matt Ryan (2)
27 / 40

2008: Matt Ryan (2)

Jason DeCrow/2008 AP
2009: Peria Jerry (94)
28 / 40

2009: Peria Jerry (94)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
2010: Sean Weatherspoon (56)
29 / 40

2010: Sean Weatherspoon (56)

Brian Blanco
2011: Julio Jones
30 / 40

2011: Julio Jones

Gregory Smith/AP2011
2012: Peter Konz (66)
31 / 40

2012: Peter Konz (66)

Tom DiPace
2013: Desmond Trufant (21)
32 / 40

2013: Desmond Trufant (21)

Bob Leverone
2014: Jake Matthews
33 / 40

2014: Jake Matthews

Jason DeCrow
2015: Vic Beasley (44)
34 / 40

2015: Vic Beasley (44)

Aaron M. Sprecher
2016: Keanu Neal
35 / 40

2016: Keanu Neal

Charles Rex Arbogast
2017: Takkarist McKinley
36 / 40

2017: Takkarist McKinley

Perry Knotts
2018: Calvin Ridley (18)
37 / 40

2018: Calvin Ridley (18)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
2019: Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary
38 / 40

2019: Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2020: A.J. Terrell (24)
39 / 40

2020: A.J. Terrell (24)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021: Kyle Pitts
40 / 40

2021: Kyle Pitts

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
