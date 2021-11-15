How to watch Falcons vs. Patriots: time, tv, live stream, radio

We have a quick turnaround on the schedule this week, buckling down for a Thursday night match up against the New England Patriots. With that the Falcons will need to turn the page on a Cowboys game that did not go as planned.

The Patriots come into Thursday's game with the second longest win streak in the league, having won four straight, and five of their last six overall. Coming into this season it's a safe bet that there weren't many that would have picked Mac Jones as the best, or at least most successful, rookie quarterback in the league over top picks like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Yet here we are. Jones has been balling out over his last five games, putting up an 8:2 touchdown-to-turnover ratio while averaging about 220 yards per contest.

On the Falcons side we all know how Sunday went against the Cowboys and there is no need to dwell on that. However, it is worth noting how this Falcons team has responded coming off each loss this season. Except for Week Two against the Buccaneers, the Falcons have been able to follow up every loss this season with a win. Even that Bucs game, though the final score didn't reflect it, was a hard-fought ball game with the Falcons proving a real test to an early season Superbowl favorite. On the road, nonetheless.

Thursday marks our first, and only, primetime game (unless you include the London game) this season. A national broadcast, with all eyes on us, could serve as a great setting for the Falcons to show that resolve they've shown this season under Arthur Smith's guidance. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for Kyle Pitts and Mac Jones narratives throughout the broadcast. This is the first time the two first round draft classmates face off, and there will be much to be made of the head-to-head of the 4th and 15th overall draft picks respectively.

With all that let's take a look at how to take in Thursday night's game against the Patriots.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. New England Patriots (6-4)

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play announcer), Troy Aikman (lead analyst), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (Sideline reporters), Mike Pereira (NFL rule expert)

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

