Presented by

How to watch Falcons week two vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Sep 15, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

How to Watch week two

After a disappointing open to the season on Sunday the Falcons get a chance to right the ship against the reigning Super Bowl champs. The Falcons will head to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and company, who narrowly squeezed out their own week one victory 31-29 over the Cowboys.

Sunday will mark the Falcons first divisional test under new head coach Arthur Smith. Not a small task by any means, but a great opportunity for Smith to put his stamp on the division. Walking out of Tampa with a win would make for a heck of a stamp.

The Falcons currently own the all-time record against the Buccaneers 28-27, however the Buccaneers came away with the season sweep last season. Matt Ryan has had the Buccaneers number for most of his career, going 16-10 in 26 career games while throwing for 41 touchdowns to only 16 interceptions.

Sunday's bout against the Buccaneers should provide insight into how the Falcons will compete within the division. There are plenty of ways to take it in.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms

High/low: 88 degrees/75 degrees

Rain: 40 percent chance

Humidity: 72 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Broadcast Map

Below is the broadcast map for all NFL on Fox late Sunday games for week two (courtesy of 506 Sports):

NFL FOX Broadcast Map week two

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons week one vs. Eagles: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

news

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

All the details you need to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft 

Top News

Falcons Daily: When it comes to growing pains, what is acceptable and what isn't? 

Falcons injury report: Falcons start Buccaneers prep with clean bill of health

Falcons make roster moves on practice squad

New direction or same issues, league surprises, looking to future | Falcons Audible Podcast

Advertising