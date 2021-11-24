How to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars: time, tv, live stream, radio

On to the next one. Moving on from a Thursday night loss against the Patriots, the Falcons look ahead to take on the Jaguars in a road game in Jacksonville. Last time these teams met in Week 16 of 2019, the Falcons walked out of the Benz with a W (24-12) and an all-time series lead of 4-3-0.

Atlanta is hoping for a similar result in Jacksonville this weekend when they face number-one 2021 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence and his squad. The Jaguars approach this matchup with a 2-8 season record and back-to-back losses against the Colts and 49ers.

Both the Falcons and Jaguars have lost three out of their last four contests and have faced inconsistencies on both sides of the ball lately, leaving Sunday's game on what seems to be a pretty even playing field.

The Falcons are entering the match-up with a freshly shuffled depth chart. On Tuesday, the club signed Thomas Morstead, longtime New Orleans Saints punter, after Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list. In addition, Lee Smith replaced Hayden Hurst (ankle) at starting TE opposite Kyle Pitts, while offensive linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee takes over for Daren Bates (groin).

In his press conference earlier this week, head coach Arthur Smith noted that the Falcons are not satisfied with their current circumstance, but they're looking ahead to this weekend as an opportunity to get back on track.

"We have a great opportunity this week," Smith said. "We're not where we want to be. You gotta own it. We're 4-6, and we deserve to be, but we're still in the mix with a big game down in Jacksonville this week."

With that in mind, here's the details on how to tune into Sunday's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 67 degrees/44 degrees

Rain: 6 percent chance

Humidity: 73 percent

Moon: Waning Crescent*