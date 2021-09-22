How to watch Falcons week three vs. Giants: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons are back on the road this week heading to East Rutherford to play the Giants (0-2). Still seeking their first win under head coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons are looking to capitalize on a Giants team who lost in heartbreaking fashion last week to a Washington Football Team walk-off field goal.

Though not reflected in the final score, Sunday's battle against the reigning Super Bowl Champs in Tampa Bay showed a lot of promise for this Falcons squad. They fought hard to trim the lead to 28-25 in the third quarter against a team widely considered Super Bowl favorites before untimely turnovers widened that gap. The Falcons utilized the full range of their offense with Cordarrelle Patterson leading the charge with two of their three touchdowns.

The Falcons and Giants have faced off 24 times in the regular season all-time with the Falcons walking away victorious in 13 of those. Since the Matt Ryan era began the Falcons have gone 3-2 including winning the last two.

With all of that to digest there is no shortage of ways to take in the 25th regular season edition of Falcons vs Giants.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. New York Giants (0-2)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Mostly sunny

High/low: 73 degrees/56 degrees

Rain: 4 percent chance

Humidity: 56 percent

Moon: Waining Gibbous*