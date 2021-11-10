How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: time, tv, live stream, radio

*Ding ding* sound the bell because we've got a bit of a grudge match on our hands. More accurately we've got a shot at redemption because this Sunday we travel to Dallas to make up for a missed opportunity last season. For those who remember the heartbreaker Dallas served us last year in Week two on a Greg Zuerlein game winning field goal. Sunday also provides the Falcons another chance to move past 0.500, the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

It seems fitting heading into this game that game winning field goals has become almost emblematic of this Falcons team. Younghoe Koo has been the epitome of calm, cool, and collected with the game on the line notching three game winners so far this year, including most recently last weekend against our rival New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys are coming off of a stunning loss to Denver in Dak Prescott's return from a calf injury. A loss I would caution you to read too much into. This Cowboys team is still a force to be reckoned with, and even with that loss sit near the top of the NFC standings. Chalk it up to a team out of sync on their first night back with their quarterback. It's a safe bet that with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb leading the offensive charge the Falcons will have their work cut out for them. Not to mention a certain cornerback who seems to instinctually know where the ball will be thrown, leading the league in interceptions this season.

The Falcons have some weapons of their own firing on all cylinders. Matt Ryan is coming fresh off of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week Nine following his two touchdown, 343-yard, with a rushing touchdown effort in New Orleans. Cordarrelle Patterson racked up six receptions for 126 yards, the most he's accumulated since his rookie season. On the defensive side of the ball A.J. Terrell has been absolutely lock down all season. He's allowing a league low in yards allowed (74) and yards per catch (5.7). Quarterbacks who have thrown his way have only been able to connect on 46.4% of all throws, good for second in the league.

With all of that in mind let's take a look at how to take in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Mostly Sunny

High/low: 74 degrees/48 degrees

Rain: 1 percent chance

Humidity: 43 percent

Moon: Waxing Gibbous*