Matt Ryan named NFC offensive player of the week after masterful performance

Matt Ryan was nothing short of awesome in the Falcons' dramatic 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints. We all know about his 64-yard dime to Cordarrelle Patterson that set up the game-winning field goal, but the veteran quarterback was near flawless over all four quarters.

His stat line proves that point. Ryan was 23-for-30 passing (76.6 completion percentage) for 343 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Get this: he averages 11.43 yards per pass attempt and had a 135.8 passer rating. Those numbers are, you know, pretty good. He also ran five times for eight yards, though there were some huge rushers in there, including a touchdown run.

