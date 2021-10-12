Bair: What I've learned about Matt Ryan's work, reputation covering him up close

He was never going to be perfect out of the gate, but it's clear from his increased efficiency and yards per attempt that Ryan's adjusting well to the system. Smith, for one, likes the offensive trajectory and Ryan's not-so-steep learning curve.

"As Matt (Ryan) and I have gone through games, I have gone on record and said that there would be a natural evolution because it's like a new marriage so to speak, I guess," Smith said. "I'm really pleased with how Matt's playing."

Are you? Or, better question, how could you not be?

And, don't hold your response until he makes a mistake or has a subpar game to volley a, "See? I told you so." That's no way to live.

Appreciate what you've seen and what you're witnessing now. Don't saddle him with your disappointment over the lost Super Bowl and the lackluster run that followed just because he's a rare holdover from those times. And don't think for a second fans of other teams struggling to find a franchise quarterback wouldn't give it all up for a decade-plus with Ryan under center.

While Ryan has made it clear he wants to continue playing [and playing here] for a long time, there will be a succession plan executed at some point and a formal changing of the guard. We're not there yet. Instead, we're seeing Ryan enhance his legacy by continuing solid play while helping usher in a new era of Falcons football.

"You focus every week on trying to get yourself ready to play the best you possibly can that week," Ryan said. "I think having tried to stay in that mindset for the duration of my career has allowed me to kind of stack some of those accomplishments.