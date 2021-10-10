Matt Ryan becomes seventh quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 completions

Matt Ryan became the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 completion's in Sunday's game against the Jets. Ryan joins Tom Brady (6,897) and Ben Roethlisberger (5,159) as the only active players to eclipse the 5,000 mark.
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's leader in completed passes with 7,142 completions. The other three quarterbacks on the list are Brett Favre (6,300), and Peyton Manning (6,125), and Philip Rivers (5,277). Ryan reached the mark in his 210th career game, making him the second fastest quarterback to reach the milestone in NFL history behind Brees (205).
Ryan reached the mark in a game where the Falcons No.1 and No.2 wide receivers – Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage – were inactive.
The 2021 season has been full of milestones for Ryan. Three weeks ago, he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through a player's first 14 seasons. He moved ahead of s with a pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the second quarter of the loss to the Buccaneers. In the Falcons win against the New York Giants, he became the tenth quarterback in NFL history to throw 350 passing touchdowns. The milestone came on a four-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus to give the Falcons their first season lead.