Matt Ryan becomes seventh quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 completions

The 2021 season has been full of milestones for Ryan. Three weeks ago, he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through a player's first 14 seasons. He moved ahead of s with a pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the second quarter of the loss to the Buccaneers. In the Falcons win against the New York Giants, he became the tenth quarterback in NFL history to throw 350 passing touchdowns. The milestone came on a four-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus to give the Falcons their first season lead.