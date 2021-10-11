Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

OK, rook

I wrote this before halftime. It was about halfway through the Jets first field goal scoring drive before the half. Zach Wilson hit Michael Carter just beyond the line of scrimmage as he released into the flat. Ade Ogundeji came racing forward to make an open field tackle that elicited a few "Ooohs" and "Aaahs" from the London crowd. Ogundeji finished the game with a sack and two quarterback hurries.

This wasn't the last time I pointed out a rookie in Sunday morning's game. I have notes on just about every rookie scattered throughout my notebook.

Kyle Pitts, I wrote an entire Tori's Takeaways about his performance... Jalen Mayfield, he's showing major improvement... Richie Grant, stepping up inside in Isaiah Oliver's vacated spot... Darren Hall, it was our first real chance to see him play and he held his own... Ta'Quon Graham, he's playing well in rotation with Marlon Davidson still working through an ankle injury... And then, of course, there was Ogundeji, who really caught my eye on a few plays.

It was unfortunate a hamstring injury sidelined Avery Williams, because there probably would have been something positive to say about him, too.

But regardless, this game was a really nice look into where this 2021 draft class is in their development. There is still a ways to go for a few of them, and it's still really early, but this was promising. It seemed Arthur Smith felt the same way postgame.

"I thought Darren Hall, Richie Grant did a heck of a job today playing different roles," Smith said. "... Really pleased with Ade. Obviously Jalen Mayfield, he continues to improve. When you play every snap as an offensive lineman, that's an underrated position that I am a little biased towards, but I am happy with him. Kyle, Richie, all those guys, Darren Hall, Avery. I could keep naming them… We're really happy with our young guys."

Smith spoke about this group even further on Monday, saying you're seeing more and more guys contributing, because "they're helping us win," Smith said.