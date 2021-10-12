Five things to watch after the Falcons bye week

2. What happens if/when Josh Andrews returns from IR?

The Falcons have to make a decision on Andrews at the end of the week. When he and Kendall Sheffield began practicing a couple weeks ago, they entered into a 21-day period in which they could be activated off IR. Sheffield was activated right before the London game as the Falcons looked to secure more depth in the absence of Harris, Williams and Isaiah Oliver.

That 21-day period comes to a close at the end of the week for Andrews who was placed on IR before the season began with a hand injury.

Andrews' injury thrust Jalen Mayfield into a starting role at left guard. Smith has been candid over the weeks that this was the contingency plan. Andrews was meant to be the starter, but Mayfield's development had to be expedited.

Mayfield had a humbling day against the Eagles in Week 1. He said recently it was a game in which he felt he was embarrassed. He said he has worked hard to make sure that never happens again. And even through five games, we've seen significant progress from the rookie against teams with arguably the best defensive lines in the league (Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Washington).