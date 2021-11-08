Bair: 'My money's on Matt:' Ryan always a safe bet when game's on the line

That's part of his ability to perform under pressure. The moment doesn't get too big. He plans well for every possible scenario, including those at the end of a tight game. And, maybe most important of all, he doesn't let the context of a moment become an obstacle to quality execution.

"I just try to do the same thing I'm always doing," Ryan said. "I don't try to overcomplicate it. I really feel like, the longer you play, the more you realize you have to keep things simple. Know the play call, the coverage, the matchups, and then go make a good throw. Don't make it any more difficult than it needs to be."

The confidence in his approach as proven infectious. The players around him believe they'll come through in the clutch simply by following Ryan's lead.