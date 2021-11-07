How Falcons became 'a team that believes' they can come through in the clutch: Tori's Takeaways

The Falcons had a 24-6 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. They want to get to the point where they don't have to worry about a team coming back in the fourth quarter down by that much. But they're not there yet. At the exact same time, though, they're also not where they were last season. Even in the "it feels ugly" moments (as Smith put it), the Falcons found a way to win, to finish. That hasn't been the norm for this team in a while. But it feels like it is now, and the Falcons have a win over a previously 5-2 Saints team as evidence.

"Sure, we'd love to have a comfortable lead, but that's not the NFL, not when you're on the road and playing a good team," Smith said. "Our mindset is that we're going to finish games."

But what is the foundation of that mindset and where does it come from? Smith said it's simple.

"We have a team that believes," he said.

And there it is. The difference. The Falcons believe that they can win. They believe that if the ball is in their hands inside the two-minute mark and they're down, that they can find a way come away with the win. They believe in Matt Ryan's ability to lead the offense down the field. They believe in Koo to send a kick through the uprights. There's a belief, a confidence if you will, that wasn't there before. And even in a game that didn't completely look how they wanted it to, nor was it a fourth quarter showing worth a highlight reel outside of the final drive, the Falcons still believed they could leave New Orleans with a win.

For Ryan, he said you are what you repeatedly do. And for the first time in a couple years, the Falcons have evidence of repeatedly finishing a game out (against the Giants, Dolphins, Saints and one could even throw the Jets game in there, too, as they iced that game with a productive late-game drive). Ryan agreed with Smith, saying that it would definitely be easier if the score was 31-10 in the final two minutes, but "in this league it's just not that way very often." To be able to have a body of work that shows the blueprint of winning in those one-possession moments? Ryan said that experience is invaluable.