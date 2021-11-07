'We gotta stop giving people heart attacks': Cordarrelle Patterson saves the day in win

With a minute left to go in the Falcons week nine contest against the Saints, the Falcons were in a familiar position – down late in the fourth quarter and in need of a game-winning drive from Matt Ryan.

But this game was different.

Not only because it was against the Falcons' biggest rival in the Saints, but another divisional loss would make the Falcons 0-3 in the NFC South and push their playoff hopes further away. And this time, the Falcons lost an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and were down 25-24 with just over a minute remaining.

RELATED CONTENT:

As Matt Ryan dropped back at the Falcons 20-yard-line, he quickly looked to his right to find the player who has been the Falcons' most consistent threat all season, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson planted his left foot faking out Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo, used his track speed to sprint by Adebo, and caught a perfectly placed ball from Ryan. Patterson tip-toed down the sidelines and moved upfield, gaining 64-yards before being forced out of bounds.