How to watch Falcons vs. Washington: time, tv, live stream, radio

The Falcons are back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week coming off their first win of the season in nail biting fashion over the New York Giants. This week they turn their attention to the Washington Football Team who come into Sunday in a strikingly similar position to the Falcons.

Both the Falcons and Washington come into Sunday with a 1-2 record. Each team notching their first win of the season with game winning field goals over the New York Giants.

The Falcons and Washington have had trouble thus far keeping their opponents from scoring ranking 30th and 29th respectively in the league in points allowed. Though the Falcons defense seems to be on the up and up after allowing the Giants only 14 points last week and holding Saquon Barkley to 51-yards. The Falcons can look to take advantage of an underperforming Washington defense that was supposed to rank near the top this season.

The Falcons have faced Washington 26 times with an overall record of 10-15-1, regular season and playoffs. However, you would have to look back almost 20-years in the history books to find the last Washington win in this series. The Falcons have won the last six match ups, including every game that Matt Ryan has laced up.

With all of that to digest there is no shortage of ways to take in Falcons vs Washington game this Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Washington Football Team (1-2)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Partly Cloudy

High/low: 81 degrees/66 degrees

Rain: 15 percent chance

Humidity: 68 percent

Moon: Waining Crescent*