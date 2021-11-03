How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: time, tv, live stream, radio

This Sunday will kick off the latest installment in the storied Falcons vs Saints rivalry. A fierce battle that goes back to 1967, the Falcons second season, when the Saints joined the league. These two sides have faced off 104 times, with the Falcons narrowly owning the head-to-head matchup 53-51, including their lone playoff meeting in the 1991 NFC Wild Card game.

These two sides look drastically different than when they last faced off last season. The Drew Brees era is officially over in New Orleans, echoed by Brees himself on air last week after Jameis Winston went down with a season ending ACL injury. The Saints have to address who will line up under center for them with Winston out. Trevor Siemian stepped up last week and led the Saints to the upset victory over the Buccaneers, but they also have Taysom Hill at their disposal.

The Falcons will need to be prepared for one of the most dynamic running back cores in the NFL featuring Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. The Falcons struggled against the run against Carolina this past Sunday, and with the Saints on the calendar run defense will likely be a point of emphasis in practice this week. On the Falcons side there are a few dynamic talents that will pose a threat to the Saints defense. Cordarrelle Patterson continued his career season notching his seventh touchdown of the season against Carolina, and continuing to pose a threat out of the back field and in the receiving game. Additionally, Kyle Pitts may have had a down week against the Panthers, but he is still a force to be reckoned with in this league, as evidenced by his back-to-back 100-yard games the two games before.

With all of that to look out for, let's take a look at how to watch Sunday's Falcons vs Saints match up.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Sunny

High/low: 71 degrees/56 degrees

Rain: 4 percent chance

Humidity: 52 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent*