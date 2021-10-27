Presented by

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Oct 27, 2021 at 01:22 PM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

How to Watch Week 8

The stars must have aligned when the NFL was building out our schedule this year. Playing the black cats on Halloween. Spooky stuff. All jokes aside Sunday is a chance for the Falcons to change everyone's perspective on what this team is capable of. A 4-3 record would put us firmly in the Wild Card conversation, a position few thought possible after a blowout to the Eagles in Week One.

The Falcons have owned this division rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 11 games. Lately these two teams are trending in vastly different directions. The Falcons, who started the season 0-2 have now won three of their last four. While the Panthers who came out of the gates running with a blistering 3-0 start, have dropped four in a row. Unsurprisingly those four losses coincide with Panthers star Christian McCaffrey going down with a hamstring injury, who will remain out on Sunday.

On the Falcons side things the numbers and accolades seem to be piling up this week. Deion Jones was named the defensive player of the week following his 15 tackle (11 solo tackle), three tackles for a loss, and a sack performance in Miami. Kyle Pitts had a career game tallying 163 yards, making him the only tight end in the last 50 years to have back-to-back 100-yard games. Meanwhile Matt Ryan put up his third 300-yard, two touchdown game of the season. With those numbers it's not surprising Arthur Smith referred to Ryan as "criminally underrated."

With all of that in mind there are plenty of ways to take in Sunday's Halloween match up.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly Sunny

High/low: 64 degrees/44 degrees

Rain: 8 percent chance

Humidity: 71 percent

Moon: Waining Crescent*

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com

Broadcast Map

Below is the broadcast map for all NFL on Fox early Sunday games for Week Eight (courtesy of 506 Sports):

NFL on FOX Week 8

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Dolphins: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Washington: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons week three vs. Giants: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons week two vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons week one vs. Eagles: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

news

How to watch, hear Falcons preseason game vs. Titans

news

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

All the details you need to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft 

Top News

Ranking Younghoe Koo's best field goals with Atlanta: Falcons Daily

Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes

Bair: How Arthur Smith calling Matt Ryan 'criminally underrated' does more than create debate

Advertising