How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

The stars must have aligned when the NFL was building out our schedule this year. Playing the black cats on Halloween. Spooky stuff. All jokes aside Sunday is a chance for the Falcons to change everyone's perspective on what this team is capable of. A 4-3 record would put us firmly in the Wild Card conversation, a position few thought possible after a blowout to the Eagles in Week One.

The Falcons have owned this division rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 11 games. Lately these two teams are trending in vastly different directions. The Falcons, who started the season 0-2 have now won three of their last four. While the Panthers who came out of the gates running with a blistering 3-0 start, have dropped four in a row. Unsurprisingly those four losses coincide with Panthers star Christian McCaffrey going down with a hamstring injury, who will remain out on Sunday.

With all of that in mind there are plenty of ways to take in Sunday's Halloween match up.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; La Mejor [español]; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Weather forecast

Skies: Mostly Sunny

High/low: 64 degrees/44 degrees

Rain: 8 percent chance

Humidity: 71 percent

Moon: Waining Crescent*