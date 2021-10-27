Deion Jones named NFL defensive player of the week after vintage performance

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Deion Jones had a real Deion Jones-type game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons linebacker had stat line a mile long, making an impact in most every aspect of the defensive effort.

It read like this: Jones had 15 tackles, including three for a loss. He had a sack. He allowed eight catches, but for a total of just 35 yards and a 4.4 yards per catch. Oh, and he played every defensive snap.

That's, in two words, vintage Deebo.

Jones at his finest is top-tier and was recognized as such on Wednesday morning, when the NFL named him NFC defensive player of the week.

It's the third such honor for Jones, matching the franchise record for most defensive player of the week honors with Deion Sanders and Chuck Smith.

Jones is capable of doing most everything well against the run and in pass coverage but can be a wild card for a pass rush needing a spark.