Bair Mail: On Falcons and the NFL playoffs(?!?), killer instincts, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts

Just got back from South Florida after that crazy comeback win over the Dolphins. What a win for the Falcons.

As I wrote in my postgame column, that one could look like a narrative buster in hindsight. While they missed an opportunity to close out a convincing win and they gave up a fourth quarter lead, the Falcons don't lay down and die. Nor do they feel sorry for themselves.

That's a good combination and sets them up to rebound well if things go awry. That's a good thing for these Falcons, who are in a transitional phase where things often get wonky and complete games are hard to come by.

RELATED CONTENT:

You can win without them, as the Falcons have shown over the past month. And I don't want to hear the "who have they played" complaint. They play who's on the schedule. The end.

Would you rather be a fan of the Falcons or Dolphins today? 3-3 or 1-6? There's only one answer and you know it.

I love asking for Bair Mail questions after a game like Sunday, because the mailbag fills fast with passionate commentary. That's what happened here, with so many great submissions I can't fit them all in one installment. Thanks, as always, for the questions.

Let's get to a few questions in Monday's Bair Mail:

Brian Metcalfe from Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada

Are (the Falcons) strong enough strong enough to strive for a playoff position? The Dolphins victory will surely build character in future games. What do you think?

Bair: I got a similar question in Friday’s installment, and immediately quoted Jim Mora. Playoffs?!?

After Sunday's win, I'll admit that I typed NFL, playoff and picture into a search engine to see what popped up. As of Monday afternoon, they were the NFC's No. 8 seed. So, you know, we can say they're on the bubble.

That's something you couldn't have said at any point last season. Being here, at 3-3, on the bubble for the seventh and final playoff position, is a step in the right direction.