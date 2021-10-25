Bair Mail: On Falcons and the NFL playoffs(?!?), killer instincts, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts

Oct 25, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Just got back from South Florida after that crazy comeback win over the Dolphins. What a win for the Falcons.

As I wrote in my postgame column, that one could look like a narrative buster in hindsight. While they missed an opportunity to close out a convincing win and they gave up a fourth quarter lead, the Falcons don't lay down and die. Nor do they feel sorry for themselves.

That's a good combination and sets them up to rebound well if things go awry. That's a good thing for these Falcons, who are in a transitional phase where things often get wonky and complete games are hard to come by.

You can win without them, as the Falcons have shown over the past month. And I don't want to hear the "who have they played" complaint. They play who's on the schedule. The end.

Would you rather be a fan of the Falcons or Dolphins today? 3-3 or 1-6? There's only one answer and you know it.

I love asking for Bair Mail questions after a game like Sunday, because the mailbag fills fast with passionate commentary. That's what happened here, with so many great submissions I can't fit them all in one installment. Thanks, as always, for the questions.

Let's get to a few questions in Monday's Bair Mail:

Brian Metcalfe from Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada

Are (the Falcons) strong enough strong enough to strive for a playoff position? The Dolphins victory will surely build character in future games. What do you think?

Bair: I got a similar question in Friday’s installment, and immediately quoted Jim Mora. Playoffs?!?

After Sunday's win, I'll admit that I typed NFL, playoff and picture into a search engine to see what popped up. As of Monday afternoon, they were the NFC's No. 8 seed. So, you know, we can say they're on the bubble.

That's something you couldn't have said at any point last season. Being here, at 3-3, on the bubble for the seventh and final playoff position, is a step in the right direction.

Advancing will be tough, considering the top 5 seeds are virtual locks with an unbeaten squad and four one-loss teams. The battle for the last two spots will be tough and super competitive. Will the Falcons still be on the bubble in a month? The next few weeks will be telling. If they can beat Carolina, that sets up a HUGE game against the rival Saints. If they get through those with wins, then we'll talk. Right now it's just a Bair Mail conversation between friends, a fun exercise without much heft behind it. But even mentioning it is a positive point for a franchise that struggled mightily last season.

Steven Simmons from Atlanta

Happy for the win and the end of game comeback. However, why is it we don't exhibit a killer mentality? Prime example is taking 2 knees rather than running the ball for what should/could be a touchdown. If unsuccessful then you can then rely on the field goal. Probably no other team would have taken knees, but rather would have gone for the TD. Am I wrong in this thinking and strategy?

Bair: I'm going to agree with you and then disagree, Steven. I do think the Falcons are missing out on opportunities to show a killer instinct. They could've closed out the Jets and Dolphins far earlier than they did. Both games were too close for comfort instead.

I think the Falcons were smart to set up that field goal. They bled the clock to nothing and won it with a field goal. You also have to recall that whom the Falcons at the kicker spot. Younghoe Koo is automatic. The coaching staff trusts him completely. As we've seen this season, that faith is well earned. It was a sound strategy that paid off perfectly. On that final drive: the Falcons connected on deep shots, ran efficiently, killed the clock and executed well with the game on the line.

Top 10 Players | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Take a look at who we think the top 10 players were in this Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.
3 / 10

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.
5 / 10

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.
6 / 10

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).
7 / 10

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.
8 / 10

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.
9 / 10

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Devan Strickland from Monroe, Ga.

Let's talk about Kyle Pitts for a second, not like people aren't already. He is on track to break almost every rookie tight end record. His last catch against Miami shows who he is going to be. Double coverage with one of the games top corners on him, [Xavien] Howard, and it doesn't matter. With a safety over top and it still doesn't matter. I don't really have a question, just wanted people to realize they are watching a Hall of Famer in the making. I'd say that's a better choice than choosing Justin Fields.

Bair: There was no question, but I like the comment. And, you're right. We can't talk about Kyle Pitts enough after a star turn like that. I'm not ready to hire a sculptor for his bust in Canton or anything – I don't think you are, either, Devan -- but you can see he's an elite talent capable of taking over a game. Talent-wise, he belongs in the same class as Kelce, Kittle and Waller. He has to dominate, rinse and repeat time and time again prove he belongs.

He is earning trust in his quarterback and head coach, which is the finest compliment you can say right now. They go to him when it matters most and believe he'll make the play required.

That was a fun one. Sorry I couldn't get to more. It has been a long day, with NFL power rankings up next. Keep an eye out for that and for Wednesday's Bair Mail, where I'll try to do more of a rapid-fire style that addresses a bunch of your questions.

