Bair Mail: Jaylinn Hawkins and Erik Harris, NFL draft needs and the NFC's No. 7 seed

Genaro Espinosa from Mexico

The way I see it, the motto for this regime so far has been "one step at a time" and while the rebuild could take longer than expected, the administration has proven the will to learn from mistakes and the will to make the team better as the season goes by. Specifically, I'm impressed by the chemistry and progress achieved by the O-line over the last few weeks.

In your opinion, what is the next issue on the list that must be worked on, and how could it be addressed so the team could be ready for the next (and harder) half of the season? As always, thank you and greetings.

Bair: Thanks for the question, Genaro. Throw in your hometown next time. Always like to know where Falcons fans are from.

To your point, the Falcons have made strides in key areas, especially on the offensive front. The offense is in better sync, and I think the secondary is doing well despite some setbacks.

In terms of what needs to get better, the pass rush is key. There's no calvary coming in off the street, so the Falcons need to do better with what they have. At times it feels like it's Dante Fowler, Grady Jarrett or bust in getting to the quarterback, and Fowler has been ruled out versus Miami. The Falcons have received sacks from Ade Ogundeji and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, but they need more consistent pressure. The blitz can be better and should be as Dean Pees implements more of his playbook.