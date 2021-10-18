Calvin Ridley returns to Falcons after missing Jets game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. The veteran receiver will be a full participant at Monday's practice and all team activities, head coach Arthur Smith said in a press conference.

Ridley missed the Week 5 contest against the Jets, which the Falcons won 27-20, and did not make the trip to London for a game played at Tottenham Stadium.

The Falcons had a bye week after that, making Monday the first day back to normal activities in preparation for a road game at the Miami Dolphins.

Getting him back is a huge win for the offense. The unquestioned No. 1 receiver is Matt Ryan's favorite target, with 27 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

