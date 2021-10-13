Falcons roundtable: Assessing the offense through five weeks

Areas of improvement

McElhaney: I think I've seen the most improvement from Week 1 to Week 5 in the play of the offensive line. This group had it rough against the Eagles, giving up one too many sacks and showing their inexperience working together. Since then, they've held their own against a couple solid fronts against both Washington and the Jets, giving up just one sack through the last two games.

There is still a bit to be desired by way of run blocking. Matt Ryan spoke before the London game about the need to get the running backs to the second level of the defense. The offensive line's ability to do that against New York came through with both Patterson and Davis having solid days running the ball.

This unit has seemed to take a step in the right direction week in and week out, even if the step is small. It's imperative that they continue to do so.

Bair: Head coach Arthur Smith set a proper tone early in Falcons training camp, establishing a level of accountability and commitment to progress that has remained throughout this early season.

The rookie head coach has made some mistakes in the early going, but has heeded his own words and taken responsibility for them. He has also learned and progressed as a leader and play caller, making smarter and, at times, more aggressive decisions to get the ball in the right hands.

That has paid dividends with Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts, skill players who have kept the Falcons offense afloat during this transition period. Smith is a smart, creative offensive mind who doesn't let stubbornness prevent him from evolving as a coach. That has helped the Falcons to this point, and well continue to help this team as the season progresses.

Rhim: The run game. The Falcons rank 25th in the league in rushing yards per game this season, averaging just 91 yards on the ground and 3.7 per carry. Rushing has been a persistent issue for the Falcons, who since 2018 have ranked near the bottom in the league in rushing.

Things seemed like they were heading in the right direction when the Falcons rushed for 102 yards by the nine-minute mark in the second quarter, surpassing their 95.8 per game average last season. Well, The Falcons finished that game with 124 yards and have not had more than 108 yards on the ground since.