Falcons roundtable: Assessing the defense through five weeks

Favorite defensive moment

Bair: We've known since OTAs that Terrell was ready to make a quantum leap this season. He looked like a cover man entering his true prime this spring and summer, a confident player who can't be beat. He proved it during a Week 2 contest against Tampa Bay, where he made jaws drop.

Antonio Brown was wide open in the end zone when Tom Brady lofted a first-quarter pass his way, but Terrell jumped up and back, contorting his body to deflect it harmlessly to the turf. It was an arrival moment, showing everyone that he has leveled up in his second season. He made a similar play later in the game, with another acrobatic pass break up. He was concussed on that play but has been so dominant upon return that quarterbacks have legit stopped throwing his way (as Tori pointed out). They probably saw that Buccaneers tape and decided to go in a different direction.

McElhaney: I'm glad Scott brought up the Tampa Bay game because my moment is actually a series this defense put together that really impressed me. It was in the third quarter and the defense forced a three-and-out that set up the Falcons offense to march down the field and score to make it a one-possession game.

In and of itself, I thought it was a series that fully incapsulated what I believe this defense wants to be.

On first down, Foye Oluokun punched the ball out of Leonard Fournette's hands. The ball took a bounce and rolled out of bounds before anyone could fall on it, but if the ball bounces the opposite way, Oluokun's play would go down as the perfect punch out. Then, on second down, Terrell flew through the air to break up a long pass. As Scott touched on above, Terrell went into concussion protocol and had to miss the following game. So, it really did take the "putting your body on the line" cliche to a whole new level. Finally, on third-and-eight Marlon Davidson and Jarrett put significant pressure on Brady. Davidson was awarded the sack, but Jarrett played an important role in that moment's pass rush, too.

Even now I look back on that moment and think about how it was a series in which we saw every level of the Falcons defense step up and make big-time plays.

Rhim: Hawkins' interception. The Falcons defense almost had more reasons than one to not perform well in Sunday's win over the Jets. Oliver had been playing his best as a Falcon in his nickel cornerback role but a season-ending knee injury the week before sent him to IR. Harris and Avery Williams, to add insult to injury, were ruled out of the game as well. Somehow, this defense and secondary put together what was arguably their best game. And one of the best plays from that game came on Hawkins' diving interception when he broke on a route intended for Jets receiver Keelan Cole.

Earlier in the week, Pees went full-NBA rebound mode when describing how his secondary could be better in getting their hands on the ball. After the game against Washington, where the Falcons dropped multiple picks, Pees said defensive backs needed to be more aggressive to the ball like an NBA rebounder.