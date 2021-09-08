'The roster is going to change a lot': Inside the mind of general manager Terry Fontenot

Fontenot peeled back the curtain a little bit on the days following the initial drop to 53, depicting exactly what Falcons fans can and should see from this front office in both retrospect and moving forward. It's actually quite interesting.

The pro personnel department -- the place Fontenot feels most at home considering his background in that area -- has worked (and will work) in overdrive. The department has eyes and ears everywhere. If Fontenot has the eyes of a wanderer, so does the entire pro personnel side of the front office.

The department divides the responsibilities of keeping up with every single NFL team's roster. Fontenot said he even had the college-scouting department help in this process. When cuts happen, Fontenot wants up-to-date evaluations, assessments and opinions on every single player that becomes available.

That's the standard.

"What they do is they work hard to anticipate cuts on the rosters: who's getting cut, who are the bubble players that are on the fringe, and really study those rosters so that we are as prepared as possible," Fontenot said. "There are going to be some surprises at the cut down, and that night we want to be able to focus on the surprises and spend time on those, but we want the pro guys to work hard on having as many of the guys graded as possible."

Once initial cuts are made, the staff passes along those players for the coaches to grade, too. Then, Fontenot said, it's a discussion with both sides. He and Smith always make a point to say that roster construction is an inclusive process.

What's important to note about this process, though, is that it isn't just a practice observed on cut down day. No, Fontenot wants to make sure it's an every day thing.

"So, what happens is [that] there are some players who we got really excited about, that we thought could get cut and they made the teams," Fontenot said. "But sometimes teams can get into a predicament where all of a sudden in Week 3 or Week 4 they try to put that player on their practice squad. Or it could be after the first week when transactions happen. After Week 1, a lot more veterans end up on rosters and some young players get let go. So, there's a lot of movement within the team."

Fontenot wants to be prepared for all of those possibilities, whether those opportunities arise in Week 1 or Week 15.

"We do a lot of work on these rosters, just evaluating every roster, knowing who's going to get cut, and throughout the year we continue to monitor those rosters," Fontenot said. "We want to be ready when someone becomes available."

That's why, when Fontenot was asked whether or not the Falcons were still in the market to find a backup quarterback with Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks on the roster, he said of course they're still evaluating the market. They'll never really stop looking. Complacency isn't a term that fits Fontenot's vibe.