'Throwback dinosaur' Lee Smith has become a strong mentor in Falcons locker room

Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a FREE kickoff party featuring special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2021 season!

This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Falcons Legend Harry Douglas and will feature:

Appearances by Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, Mike Davis, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot

Special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick

Performances by Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon

Giveaways and more!

Plus, gear up for gameday and shop our new Dirty Birds collection in-person at the Atlantic Station Team Store, located just across from the Atlantic Green.

Date: Friday, September 10 // Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00pm

Location: Outdoors in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB (245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363)