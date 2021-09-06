Practice report: Is this offensive line ready for Week 1 test?

When it comes to getting in the heads of some of these young offensive linemen (of which Smith has a few of in Atlanta), the first-time head coach said he draws upon relationships he's acquired over the years to really put those first league snaps into perspective.

"I found it valuable working with guys like Russ Grimm or Bruce Matthews or Mike Munchak, guys that played up front," Smith said, "All three of those guys are in Canton and they can tell you stories endlessly about their first snaps or the match ups they may have had week to week."

Week 1 will be a first for this Falcons offensive line, in more ways than one. Even Smith noted on Monday that - outside of Jake Matthews - this is a very young group by way of other more experienced offensive fronts across the league. It was something he said back in January he was excited about getting a hold: this young offensive line. Now the first game of the season is right around the corner and that young offensive line will be put to the test.

Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary are just in Year 3, and Lindstrom's injury his rookie year makes it feel more like Year 2 for the right guard considering how much of his rookie year regular season he had to miss. Matt Hennessy steps into Alex Mack's vacated shoes after playing only limited game reps as a rookie center last year. And Mayfield gets thrown into the deep end at left guard following Andrews' move to IR.

How does this group work together? Is there an obvious improvement in run blocking? What about protecting Matt Ryan? All of these things we still don't know the answer to. And this isn't an easy first test against the Eagles' defensive front either. Keeping perspective will be important during and after Sunday, per Smith, especially in the context of Mayfield's workload and performance.