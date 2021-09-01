Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

The Falcons are going to place left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Andrews reportedly broke his hand in a Tuesday practice and will have surgery to repair the ailment, but his absence isn't expected to be long term.
Players are allowed to return off injured reserve, this year after just three weeks.
The Falcons have reportedly made a move to fortify the position while Andrews is out. Pelissero also reported that the Falcons have claimed Colby Gossett off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
They got a close look at Gossett during Sunday's preseason finale against the Browns, which certainly aids the evaluation process.
The Falcons also have rookies Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman available to play left guard. They were competing with Andrews for the starting job. Andrews was the frontrunner, but never took a strong hold on a gig he was going to get to begin the regular season.
Gossett has local ties. The 26-year old was born in Cumming, Ga., and went to North Forsyth High. He has bounced around the NFL since 2018, with five games experience playing for Arizona in that season. He has had practice squad stints with New England and Minnesota and Cleveland.