Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

Veteran left guard has a chance to return during 2021 campaign; Falcons reportedly claim guard off waivers

Sep 01, 2021 at 01:33 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210803_Training-Camp_MH1_3893
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons are going to place left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrews reportedly broke his hand in a Tuesday practice and will have surgery to repair the ailment, but his absence isn't expected to be long term.

Players are allowed to return off injured reserve, this year after just three weeks.

The Falcons have reportedly made a move to fortify the position while Andrews is out. Pelissero also reported that the Falcons have claimed Colby Gossett off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

They got a close look at Gossett during Sunday's preseason finale against the Browns, which certainly aids the evaluation process.

The Falcons also have rookies Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman available to play left guard. They were competing with Andrews for the starting job. Andrews was the frontrunner, but never took a strong hold on a gig he was going to get to begin the regular season.

Gossett has local ties. The 26-year old was born in Cumming, Ga., and went to North Forsyth High. He has bounced around the NFL since 2018, with five games experience playing for Arizona in that season. He has had practice squad stints with New England and Minnesota and Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson says Arthur Smith has the 'it' factor

Offensive line shakeup and other news from Wednesday's practice
news

Bair Mail: What positions could use outside help, backup QBs and more

Your questions get answers in this week's mailbag, including BBQ recommendations and sweet tea hot takes
news

Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

news

Bair: Falcons 53-man roster features intriguing talent, little depth 

There's a reason why the Falcons are thin at several spots, and it's not Terry Fontenot's fault
news

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Arthur Smith (by proxy) discuss
news

Arthur Blank Family Foundation pledges $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

news

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Pay attention to the use of the word "initial" here. 
news

Falcons announce 53-man roster 

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Who makes the cut on defense? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Limited questions on offense

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Tori's Takeaways: Did Josh Rosen do enough?

Arthur Smith has big decision to make about his backup quarterback

Top News

Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

Bair: Falcons 53-man roster features intriguing talent, little depth 

Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Advertising