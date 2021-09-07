Falcons release depth chart before season opener vs. Eagles

The Falcons unofficial depth chart used to be huge. It has been pared significantly along with the roster, which decreased to 53 players in preparation for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's down transitioned to what you see below in the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. Frankly, it looks pretty accurate. We can all stop worrying about Kyle Pitts being on the second string in the preseason when we all knew he was a starter. Dante Fowler's back on the frontline as well.

Keith Smith is a fullback by trade and will continue to play that role when it's involved in the offense. Jason Spriggs is the swing tackle and Drew Dalman's the primary backup at two positions right now.