Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before season opener vs. Eagles

Sep 07, 2021 at 01:51 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons unofficial depth chart used to be huge. It has been pared significantly along with the roster, which decreased to 53 players in preparation for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's down transitioned to what you see below in the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. Frankly, it looks pretty accurate. We can all stop worrying about Kyle Pitts being on the second string in the preseason when we all knew he was a starter. Dante Fowler's back on the frontline as well.

Keith Smith is a fullback by trade and will continue to play that role when it's involved in the offense. Jason Spriggs is the swing tackle and Drew Dalman's the primary backup at two positions right now.

Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Colby Gossett
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Feleipe Franks - or - Josh Rosen

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Isaiah Oliver Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris
H Cameron Nizialek
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
