Falcons release depth chart before season opener vs. Eagles

The Falcons unofficial depth chart used to be huge. It has been pared significantly along with the roster, which decreased to 53 players in preparation for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's down transitioned to what you see below in the first unofficial depth chart of the regular season. Frankly, it looks pretty accurate. We can all stop worrying about Kyle Pitts being on the second string in the preseason when we all knew he was a starter. Dante Fowler's back on the frontline as well.
Keith Smith is a fullback by trade and will continue to play that role when it's involved in the offense. Jason Spriggs is the swing tackle and Drew Dalman's the primary backup at two positions right now.
Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart in it's entirety:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Feleipe Franks - or - Josh Rosen
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall -or- Avery Williams
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Isaiah Oliver
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Cameron Nizialek
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Cameron Nizialek
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson