Always on time: How Russell Gage used unique perspective, intense study to become reliable target

Gage is not a career receiver. He's relatively new to the position, with experience playing quarterback and safety, among other spots, at Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. He was darn good a both of his primary positions yet recruited to LSU as an athlete and converted to a full-time Tigers cornerback.

That didn't stick, and he permanently switched to receiver in the spring of 2016. It was a good move for the Tigers and Gage's career, setting him on a path that ends up here.

Simply converting to receiver didn't create a player the Falcons feature on Sundays. His diverse football experience allows him to play efficient and stay on time without being the biggest, fastest or strongest.

He's one of the smartest receivers you'll find, ready to use the techniques and perspective taught while playing other positions at his current receiver spot.

He understood the essential value of timing as a former quarterback, knowing a play would fall apart if a receiver wasn't where he needed to be when he needed to be there. He saw plays develop in full view as a deep safety, knowing how those playing the position think, what their body language says and how they can crash a route at just the right time.

Gage's college days as a cornerback, however, have been vital to his development at receiver.

"I was able to see things in a different light and understand things from a different perspective," Gage said. "That brought the biggest elevation in my game. I found that I was naturally a better receiver than I was a cornerback, but that insight, having played on the other side of the ball, put me at a huge advantage. I understood DBs. I understood their leverage, what they wanted to see and what they wanted to go against, how they wanted to act in coverage. It put me over the top and helped me elevate my game the most."

He knows, however, that not all cornerbacks are created equal. They don't all play the game as he did as LSU, with his specific size and skill set. Gage understands how they all operate, and which ways to best beat them.

"There are different types of defensive backs," Gage said. "Some guys are big. Others are smaller and quicker. You have longer guys who may be stiffer in the hips. Understanding those things from personal experience, seeing firsthand how those guys were taught, helps me attack each one in different ways based upon the situation.