Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

Brave, in this instance, is code for stupid.

The responses were unrelenting after what was perceived as an outright attack on a Southern culinary tradition. I'm not a hot take artist, nor do I say something polarizing for polarizing's sake. Just genuinely don't like the stuff, though I'm open to recommendations on the best sweet tea out there. I'm willing to give it another go.

It's not that I'm against Southern food. Love it in fact. Always have. And, since moving out here, I've become obsessed with tree-ripened Georgia peaches and realize that most any snack tastes better with pimento cheese.

That said, consider this: I'm originally from Southern California, but can freely admit In-N-Out doesn't make the best burgers. Not even close, not even in the top 5, though it's blasphemy to utter those words out West. So maybe, just maybe, we could rationally consider unsweetened tea and its merits.

You probably didn't open Friday's Bair Mail to re-litigate the sweet tea debate. You came to talk football, and/or tell me I'm full of it for considering Matt Ryan a surefire Hall-of-Famer. Most of you, anyway. Let's get to the football stuff in this mailbag:

Guy Lenz from Lawrenceville, Ga.

OK, this is going to sound radical but here goes - Who was the immature gunslinger QB with a big arm (who threw a lot of INTs at times) that the Falcons let get away and now he's a HOFer? Yea, you know. Now ...who does Josh Rosen remind you of? The odds are against it but I say we keep him just in case.

Bair: Methinks you're referring a former Falcon (briefly, anyway) who became a legend in Green Bay. Are we allowed to mention Brett Favre's name down here? I see you're making a Josh Rosen comparison, and that's a bold one. I'm not going there, even as a proud UCLA product who openly roots for Bruins alumni. Here's what I can say: Rosen has tons of arm talent. Arthur Smith is a darn good coach. So is coordinator Dave Ragone and position coach Charles London. Matt Ryan's a willing mentor. That's a good environment to maximize potential. Let's see what Rosen can make of this opportunity.

And, Nick Wilkins from Rexburg, Id., Smith said Thursday that he was comfortable with the quarterbacks on the roster. But, as we discussed regarding the Ollison cut, they're always looking to get one percent better. If they can do that at quarterback, they will.

Joe Carroll from Newport Beach, Calif

Scott, Scott, Scott,

Please tell me why Ollison makes it past cut day only to be cut days later?! Seriously, Qadree was an absolute gem pick by [Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn] but was never utilized to his potential being stuck with an OC like Dirk Koetter?!! Koetter's lack of innovative play calling kept Ollison on the bench, and much to our chagrin. No joke, Coach Smith needs a bruiser like Derrick Henry, and Ollison fit the bill and would've been a great compliment to Davis. Please help me understand this cuz it's a head scratcher.

Ticked, Joe

Bair. Love the passion, Joe. Honestly.

Ollison was a fan favorite. That was clear before and after Thursday's cut. And I know you're not saying Ollison is Derrick Henry. But I don't think Ollison's size and bruiser capabilities mean he was right for a prominent role in this year's offense. I didn't see in practice or preseason games what many of you believe Ollison can be. I'm also new and haven't seen him work under the previous regime, but I know he was often a healthy scratch. That's not great.