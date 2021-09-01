Bair Mail: What positions could use outside help, backup QBs and more

Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a free kickoff party featuring special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2021 season!

This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Falcons Legend Harry Douglas and will feature:

Appearances by current Falcons players, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot

Special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick

Performances by Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon

Giveaways and more!

Date: Friday, September 10

Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00pm

Location: Outdoors in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB (245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363)

This event is FREE and open to the public. Parking at Atlantic Station is free for the first two hours. Fans can also utilize Atlantic Station's free shuttle to and from the MARTA Arts Center Transit Station, which runs approximately every 10-15 minutes. Find additional transportation details here.