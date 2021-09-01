Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

Sep 01, 2021 at 01:32 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20210803_Training-Camp_MH1_3839
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following 15 players to its 16-man practice squad:

Table inside Article
Pos. Name Height Weight Exp. College
OL Willie Beavers 6-5 324 1 Western Michigan
OLB Quinton Bell 6-4 253 2 Prairie View A&M
ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee 6-1 235 3 Rice
RB D'Onta Foreman 6-1 236 4 Texas
WR Juwan Green 6-0 187 1 Albany
RB Caleb Huntley 5-10 229 R Ball State
S Dwayne Johnson 6-2 215 R San Diego State
OL Sam Jones 6-5 305 2 Arizona State
OL Ryan Neuzil 6-3 290 R Appalachian State
OLB George Obinna 6-3 240 1 Sacramento State
TE John Raine 6-2 230 R Northwestern
DL Chris Slayton 6-4 309 1 Syracuse
WR Austin Trammell 5-10 185 R Rice
TE David Wells 6-6 260 1 San Diego State
CB Chris Williamson 6-0 205 1 Minnesota

Per NFL rules for the 2021 season, clubs have the ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed from other teams, to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster before 4 p.m. the day before a game and to elevate an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson says Arthur Smith has the 'it' factor

Offensive line shakeup and other news from Wednesday's practice
news

Bair Mail: What positions could use outside help, backup QBs and more

Your questions get answers in this week's mailbag, including BBQ recommendations and sweet tea hot takes
news

Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

Veteran left guard has a chance to return during 2021 campaign; Falcons reportedly claim guard off waivers
news

Bair: Falcons 53-man roster features intriguing talent, little depth 

There's a reason why the Falcons are thin at several spots, and it's not Terry Fontenot's fault
news

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Arthur Smith (by proxy) discuss
news

Arthur Blank Family Foundation pledges $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

news

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Pay attention to the use of the word "initial" here. 
news

Falcons announce 53-man roster 

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Who makes the cut on defense? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Limited questions on offense

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Tori's Takeaways: Did Josh Rosen do enough?

Arthur Smith has big decision to make about his backup quarterback

Top News

Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

Report: Josh Andrews suffers broken hand, to be placed on injured reserve

Bair: Falcons 53-man roster features intriguing talent, little depth 

Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Advertising