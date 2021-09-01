Falcons sign 15 to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following 15 players to its 16-man practice squad:
|Pos.
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Exp.
|College
|OL
|Willie Beavers
|6-5
|324
|1
|Western Michigan
|OLB
|Quinton Bell
|6-4
|253
|2
|Prairie View A&M
|ILB
|Emmanuel Ellerbee
|6-1
|235
|3
|Rice
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|6-1
|236
|4
|Texas
|WR
|Juwan Green
|6-0
|187
|1
|Albany
|RB
|Caleb Huntley
|5-10
|229
|R
|Ball State
|S
|Dwayne Johnson
|6-2
|215
|R
|San Diego State
|OL
|Sam Jones
|6-5
|305
|2
|Arizona State
|OL
|Ryan Neuzil
|6-3
|290
|R
|Appalachian State
|OLB
|George Obinna
|6-3
|240
|1
|Sacramento State
|TE
|John Raine
|6-2
|230
|R
|Northwestern
|DL
|Chris Slayton
|6-4
|309
|1
|Syracuse
|WR
|Austin Trammell
|5-10
|185
|R
|Rice
|TE
|David Wells
|6-6
|260
|1
|San Diego State
|CB
|Chris Williamson
|6-0
|205
|1
|Minnesota
Per NFL rules for the 2021 season, clubs have the ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed from other teams, to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster before 4 p.m. the day before a game and to elevate an additional practice squad player within 90 minutes before kickoff in the event of a late COVID-19 positive test result.