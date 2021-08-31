Falcons announce 53-man roster 

Aug 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af-21_53-man-roster_cp

The Falcons started this training camp with 90 players on their roster. Now they're down to 53.

The team pared it down to the regular-season maximum on Tuesday, the NFL deadline to do so.

As a reminder, this roster will regularly change as the team adds and subtracts talent in an effort find upgrade the team.

RELATED CONTENT:

Analysis: What you need to know about Falcons 53-man roster decisions

There were no shocking cuts on the list of released players you'll see at the bottom of this story, and several of those players could return as a member of the 16-man practice squad. Guys can be signed to that unit after clearing waivers.

Here is the Falcons' 2021 roster as currently constructed:

Table inside Article
Number Name Position
2 Matt Ryan QB
3 Mykal Walker ILB
4 Tajae Sharpe WR
6 Dante Fowler Jr. DE
7 Younghoe Koo K
8 Kyle Pitts TE
9 Cameron Nizialek P
13 Christian Blake WR
14 Russell Gage WR
15 Feleipe Franks QB
16 Josh Rosen QB
17 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
18 Calvin Ridley WR
20 Kendall Sheffield CB
21 Duron Harmon S
22 Fabian Moreau CB
23 Erik Harris S
24 A.J. Terrell CB
26 Isaiah Oliver CB
27 Richie Grant S
28 Mike Davis RB
30 Qadree Ollison RB
32 Jaylinn Hawkins S
34 Darren Hall CB
35 Avery Williams CB
39 T.J. Green DB
40 Keith Smith FB
45 Deion Jones ILB
47 Josh Harris LS
48 Dorian Etheridge ILB
50 John Cominsky DL
51 Brandon Copeland OLB
54 Foyesade Oluokun ILB
55 Steven Means OLB
61 Matt Hennessy C
63 Chris Lindstrom G
67 Drew Dalman OL
68 Josh Andrews OL
69 Jason Spriggs OL
70 Jake Matthews T
76 Kaleb McGary T
77 Jalen Mayfield OL
81 Hayden Hurst TE
84 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
85 Lee Smith TE
88 Frank Darby WR
90 Marlon Davidson DL
91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner OLB
92 Adetokunbo Ogundeji OLB
95 Ta'Quon Graham DL
96 Tyeler Davison DT
97 Grady Jarrett DT
99 Jonathan Bullard DL

Falcons initial 53-man roster gallery

The Falcons' 2021 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 \
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 \

Christian Blake/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22

Fabian Moreau/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48

Dorian Etheridge/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50

John Cominsky/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63

Chris Lindstrom/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Drew Dalman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68

Josh Andrews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jason Spriggs #69
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jason Spriggs #69

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Kaleb McGary/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92

Adetokunbo Ogundeji/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Ta'Quon Graham/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96

Tyeler Davison/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99

Jonathan Bullard/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Falcons also officially released 26 players and moved tight end Parker Hesse to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon to reach the NFL roster limit. Here's the complete list of transactions:

PLAYER - TRANSACTION

CB Delrick Abrams - Waived

DL Eli Ankou - Terminated, Vested Veteran

OL Willie Beavers - Waived

WR Trevor Davis - Terminated, Vested Veteran

DL Zac Dawe - Waived

ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee - Waived

RB D'Onta Foreman - Terminated, Vested Veteran

OL Matt Gono - Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

WR Juwan Green - Waived

TE Parker Hesse - Reserve/COVID-19

RB Caleb Huntley - Waived

S Dwayne Johnson - Waived

OLB Kobe Jones - Waived

OL Sam Jones - Waived

P Dom Maggio - Waived/Injured

OL Ryan Neuzil - Waived

WR Antonio Nunn - Waived

S JR Pace - Waived

TE John Raine - Waived

WR Chris Rowland - Waived

OL Joe Sculthorpe - Waived

OLB Tuzar Skipper - Waived

DL Chris Slayton - Waived

OL Kion Smith - Waived

ILB Erroll Thompson - Waived

TE David Wells - Waived

CB Chris Williamson - Waived

Related Content

news

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Arthur Smith (by proxy) discuss
news

Arthur Blank Family Foundation pledges $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

news

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Pay attention to the use of the word "initial" here. 
news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Who makes the cut on defense? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Limited questions on offense

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Tori's Takeaways: Did Josh Rosen do enough?

Arthur Smith has big decision to make about his backup quarterback
news

Bair: Arthur Smith did right thing keeping Matt Ryan out of preseason

Keeping the veteran quarterback healthy was the most important thing this summer
news

'My heart was moving faster than my legs': Kyle Pitts shines in Falcons final preseason game 

The rookie tight end made the most of his first NFL opportunity.
news

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game versus Browns

Kyle Pitts (finally) sees game action, Josh Rosen shines some and Mykal Walker was everywhere at linebacker
news

Twitter erupts after Kyle Pitts long reception in first NFL action

The first-round pick caught a pass on his first drive.
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Browns

Arthur Smith says "majority" of roster will play in final preseason game

Top News

Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Falcons announce 53-man roster 

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Advertising