Falcons announce 53-man roster 

The Falcons started this training camp with 90 players on their roster. Now they're down to 53.
The team pared it down to the regular-season maximum on Tuesday, the NFL deadline to do so.
As a reminder, this roster will regularly change as the team adds and subtracts talent in an effort find upgrade the team.
There were no shocking cuts on the list of released players you'll see at the bottom of this story, and several of those players could return as a member of the 16-man practice squad. Guys can be signed to that unit after clearing waivers.
Here is the Falcons' 2021 roster as currently constructed:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|2
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|3
|Mykal Walker
|ILB
|4
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|6
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|DE
|7
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|9
|Cameron Nizialek
|P
|13
|Christian Blake
|WR
|14
|Russell Gage
|WR
|15
|Feleipe Franks
|QB
|16
|Josh Rosen
|QB
|17
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|20
|Kendall Sheffield
|CB
|21
|Duron Harmon
|S
|22
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|23
|Erik Harris
|S
|24
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|26
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|27
|Richie Grant
|S
|28
|Mike Davis
|RB
|30
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|32
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|34
|Darren Hall
|CB
|35
|Avery Williams
|CB
|39
|T.J. Green
|DB
|40
|Keith Smith
|FB
|45
|Deion Jones
|ILB
|47
|Josh Harris
|LS
|48
|Dorian Etheridge
|ILB
|50
|John Cominsky
|DL
|51
|Brandon Copeland
|OLB
|54
|Foyesade Oluokun
|ILB
|55
|Steven Means
|OLB
|61
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|63
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|67
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|68
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|69
|Jason Spriggs
|OL
|70
|Jake Matthews
|T
|76
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|77
|Jalen Mayfield
|OL
|81
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|84
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|85
|Lee Smith
|TE
|88
|Frank Darby
|WR
|90
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|91
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|OLB
|92
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|OLB
|95
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|96
|Tyeler Davison
|DT
|97
|Grady Jarrett
|DT
|99
|Jonathan Bullard
|DL
The Falcons' 2021 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.
The Falcons also officially released 26 players and moved tight end Parker Hesse to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon to reach the NFL roster limit. Here's the complete list of transactions:
PLAYER - TRANSACTION
CB Delrick Abrams - Waived
DL Eli Ankou - Terminated, Vested Veteran
OL Willie Beavers - Waived
WR Trevor Davis - Terminated, Vested Veteran
DL Zac Dawe - Waived
ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee - Waived
RB D'Onta Foreman - Terminated, Vested Veteran
OL Matt Gono - Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
WR Juwan Green - Waived
TE Parker Hesse - Reserve/COVID-19
RB Caleb Huntley - Waived
S Dwayne Johnson - Waived
OLB Kobe Jones - Waived
OL Sam Jones - Waived
P Dom Maggio - Waived/Injured
OL Ryan Neuzil - Waived
WR Antonio Nunn - Waived
S JR Pace - Waived
TE John Raine - Waived
WR Chris Rowland - Waived
OL Joe Sculthorpe - Waived
OLB Tuzar Skipper - Waived
DL Chris Slayton - Waived
OL Kion Smith - Waived
ILB Erroll Thompson - Waived
TE David Wells - Waived
CB Chris Williamson - Waived