Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Carrying three quarterbacks

Arthur Smith said on the last day of training camp that carrying three quarterbacks was a possibility. It makes sense considering the limited evaluation time this staff had for Josh Rosen.

On Rosen's first practice day last Wednesday, Smith said then the staff wanted to get a fair evaluation of him. He has been in Atlanta less than a week and was only working with a watered-down version of the offense against the Browns on Sunday night. So, this seems like a fair development to keep him on the roster to truly evaluate where he stands in the battle for backup quarterback.

Where Feleipe Franks is concerned, Smith said after the first preseason game that he showed his ability to extend plays. There's rawness to Franks that consistent guidance could help lead him to more consistent play. It seems the staff has seen that in him throughout training camp. He does look more comfortable in what we've seen so far in Smith's scheme, but there is still a lot of growth to be done.