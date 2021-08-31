Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Arthur Smith (by proxy) discuss

Aug 31, 2021 at 06:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair
AF_20210831_Training-Camp_WEB_DW1_2885
Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With the Falcons 53-man roster announced, Arthur Smith had a number of questions to answer post-practice about some of the decisions he, Terry Fontenot and the rest of the Falcons staff made official on Tuesday.

There were several things that stuck out to us in what Smith said. He was very open about the way he sees pieces of this roster being almost temporary. The word "fluid" came up a number of times. So, to list his comments along with our questions and contextual analysis, we formatted this story to flow more naturally. Almost like a conversation.

RELATED CONTENT:

So, without further ado, here's what Smith had to say about some important roster decisions, as well as what we thought about them. We'll start at the top, with the decision to carry three quarterbacks.

Falcons initial 53-man roster gallery

The Falcons' 2021 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 \
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 \

Christian Blake/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15

Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22

Fabian Moreau/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

Jaylinn Hawkins/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48

Dorian Etheridge/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50

John Cominsky/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Brandon Copeland #51

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63

Chris Lindstrom/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Drew Dalman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68

Josh Andrews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jason Spriggs #69
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jason Spriggs #69

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Kaleb McGary/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90

Casey Sykes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92

Adetokunbo Ogundeji/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Ta'Quon Graham/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96

Tyeler Davison/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard #99

Jonathan Bullard/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Arthur Smith: "Everything is fluid. Nothing is set in stone. We'll monitor everything all week. Really nothing is finalized until we go into late next week before we get ready for Philly."

Tori McElhaney: Here's the thing: the question that garnered this response was about the decision to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and how they likely wanted to get a more thorough evaluation of Josh Rosen. Smith's response reads -- at least to me -- that this group will change, and likely change quickly. I wrote earlier, in my initial analysis, that I don't see this group of Matt Ryan, Rosen and Franks being the group that will carry the Falcons through the season. I don't think that for a second. This comment from Smith seems to back that up, and it honestly makes me think they're eyeing a number of backup quarterback candidates that could be out on the open market. What did you think when you heard this comment from Smith?

Scott Bair: That the Falcons are glad they have high priority on the waiver wire. It's based on last year's draft order, so the Falcons are up fourth and should have a crack and most everyone passing through it after this massive round of cuts. That will give the Falcons an opportunity to peruse the quarterbacks about to hit the open market and compare them those they have on the roster. If an outside option's decidedly better – knowledge of Smith's offensive scheme should be worth extra credit – the Falcons can add him to the mix. This three-quarterback grouping seems like a temporary thing, until Smith finds someone trustworthy and up-to-speed on the scheme. We're not there yet with either Rosen or Franks. That said, I don't think Rosen's the odd man out here. He has clear arm talent. We saw that Sunday against Cleveland. That's worth another week's evaluation, at least, maybe far longer than that.

McElhaney: I jokingly asked Smith when he walked up to the podium if he was ready to talk all things "initial" roster decisions, and man, did he start right in on the fluidity of what he sees happening across the league this week with cuts.

Smith: "It's the truth because of the way the schedule is now. You have a whole week with all the different rules. You get the 16-person practice squad. You get the 54th, 55th spot. There's a lot of flexibility and you have the whole week to kind of prepare. So, I think you'll see a lot of roster manipulation the whole week from the league."

McElhaney: What do you make of this? Do you really think because of this built-in week that bridges the gap between the preseason to the regular season that we'll see more movement than in years past? I think it's absolutely possibly, especially with the Falcons as a primary example. I tend to think we can assume Fontenot is planning a bit of roster turnover just by going off his history in New Orleans with Mickey Loomis, too.

Bair: You used "INITIAL," in all caps, when promoting your Falcons 53-man roster analysis. It was an appropriate (and well-timed) use of keyboard screaming. These Falcons will be a talent collection in near-constant flux, especially during the gap between now and a true game week. Teams have extra time to tinker with the back end of the roster, able to take fliers on the flood of talent coming available without impacting game-day depth. I'd expect quite a few roster changes before week's end, maybe more before the Falcons kick off against Philadelphia.

AF_20210829_CLEatATL_CS1_7727
Feleipe Franks/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

McElhaney: Speaking of roster movement, you asked a good question about the future of offensive lineman Willie Beavers. I think we both thought he would make the 53-man roster. I know I did. So, his release this morning caught me a little off guard because I really thought there would be value in keeping nine offensive linemen instead of maybe a sixth wide receiver, just as an example. But Smith's answer to your question makes me think that perhaps we haven't seen the last of Beavers.

Smith: "Without obviously giving away our strategy, but you'll see a lot of things happening in a couple days. Different reasons. It's tough on guys like this who were in Willie Beavers spot… A lot of factors go into why we made the decision we did, but things can change in the next couple of days. There's a rhyme or reason for it and it'll all play out."

Bair: Smith's allusion to a grand plan that both meets the NFL roster deadlines and requires subsequent transactions seemed to suggest that, yes, it's possible Beavers or other currently ex-Falcons will return to the fray. The Falcons currently have eight offensive linemen on the roster. That doesn't seem like enough. Beavers wasn't perfect this camp, but showed the coaches enough to be a viable option at swing tackle. He definitely counts as a surprise cut, and may not be gone for long. Key word: May. Cuts across the league may come into play here. Beavers could come back, or the Falcons could find someone else they know or have studied extensively on the waiver wire or open market to add to the crew.

McElhaney: One final note I had from Smith's comments post-practice was when he discussed how he was evaluating this roster throughout training camp.

Smith: "We had a lot of roster movement. There were certain guys we felt good about, that proved it in camp. There were other guys who we really needed to see play."

McElhaney: When Smith said this I immediately - in my head - started listing guys who would fall into these categories of 1. players the coaching staff needed to see and 2. the ones who proved they deserved a roster spot. I think a really good example of someone who made the most of their training camp reps was T.J. Green. I would be lying if I said he was on my radar coming into camp, but he quickly made his way onto it roughly two or three days in. As we've mentioned before, he's cross-trained at both safety and cornerback, having moved to the latter spot when Kendall Sheffield was first injured. To me, that's someone who consistently worked through the second team rotation to eventually earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a much-needed depth piece in the secondary. To wrap up, is there anyone that comes to mind for you that fits this same mold?

Bair: I'm going with Dorian Etheridge, freely admitting he falls a bit into both categories. The only 2021 undrafted free agent on this roster wasn't a featured signing back in May. He plays in the roster's deepest position group, with Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun and Mykal Walker. Nothing was guaranteed or given to the Louisville product. He earned his way onto the roster. We always caution against making too much of a preseason game, but Etheridge was awesome in the exhibition opener versus Tennessee. That may have put him on the map publicly, but he had a solid camp showed he could translate good practice habits to games. It's hard to make it as an undrafted free agent. Etheridge found a way.

_ROS_Dirty-Birds-Rally_1200x300

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank Family Foundation pledges $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

news

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Pay attention to the use of the word "initial" here. 
news

Falcons announce 53-man roster 

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Who makes the cut on defense? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Limited questions on offense

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney debate roster decisions
news

Tori's Takeaways: Did Josh Rosen do enough?

Arthur Smith has big decision to make about his backup quarterback
news

Bair: Arthur Smith did right thing keeping Matt Ryan out of preseason

Keeping the veteran quarterback healthy was the most important thing this summer
news

'My heart was moving faster than my legs': Kyle Pitts shines in Falcons final preseason game 

The rookie tight end made the most of his first NFL opportunity.
news

Who stood out during Falcons preseason game versus Browns

Kyle Pitts (finally) sees game action, Josh Rosen shines some and Mykal Walker was everywhere at linebacker
news

Twitter erupts after Kyle Pitts long reception in first NFL action

The first-round pick caught a pass on his first drive.
news

Five things to watch during Falcons preseason game vs. Browns

Arthur Smith says "majority" of roster will play in final preseason game

Top News

Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Falcons announce 53-man roster 

Analysis: What you need to know about the Falcons initial 53-man roster decisions

Advertising