Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons 53-man roster decisions

Arthur Smith: "Everything is fluid. Nothing is set in stone. We'll monitor everything all week. Really nothing is finalized until we go into late next week before we get ready for Philly."

Tori McElhaney: Here's the thing: the question that garnered this response was about the decision to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and how they likely wanted to get a more thorough evaluation of Josh Rosen. Smith's response reads -- at least to me -- that this group will change, and likely change quickly. I wrote earlier, in my initial analysis, that I don't see this group of Matt Ryan, Rosen and Franks being the group that will carry the Falcons through the season. I don't think that for a second. This comment from Smith seems to back that up, and it honestly makes me think they're eyeing a number of backup quarterback candidates that could be out on the open market. What did you think when you heard this comment from Smith?