Tori's Takeaways: Did Josh Rosen do enough?

1. Rosen's evaluation

Rosen called the last six days "hectic," which makes sense considering his first practice with the team was Wednesday. On that day, Smith said the staff hoped to get a fair evaluation of Rosen on Sunday, reaffirming throughout the week that he would play against the Browns. And he did. He got a half, and with that half he was 9-for-18 with 118 yards.

It wasn't a perfect performance, nor was it particularly consistent, but under the circumstances it wasn't bad. And in this situation, the Falcons have to take the good with the not-so-good when it comes to their backup quarterback battle.

After the game, Smith said he was relatively pleased with how Rosen handled the week's work and the game that followed. He showed off his arm talent, Smith said. The head coach also added that he put the sack in the red zone on his own shoulders because he wanted to see Rosen throw the ball. It's something the quarterback said is how he believes he can separate himself: "I make plays with my arm."

Rosen's journey to Atlanta has been well documented. He said he's stumbled enough in his career to feel like he has nothing else to lose.

"I know I am talented. I know I can play. I just need the right opportunity and right situation and the right mindset," Rosen said. "I feel like I am more capable right now in seizing an opportunity just because I feel like I have grown as an individual since my rookie year. I feel like I have matured as an adult, as a human."

He added the ball was coming out of his hand "better than it has in a while." But the question remains: Did he do enough to stay? Or was he just a placeholder until someone else comes along? Or are the Falcons willing to take a chance on Feleipe Franks? Smith said the staff won't rush to judgement, but cuts are coming. And at the end of the day, if it's not Rosen or Franks, the Falcons are not taking away the possibility that someone else is out there.