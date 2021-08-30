Bair: Arthur Smith did right thing keeping Matt Ryan out of preseason

If Ryan goes down, the season goes with him. While that's true with most teams if the starting signal caller gets hurt, there's no reason risking his health during a meaningless game.

Smith had that in mind while gluing Ryan to the bench. He also understands that Ryan's a veteran, a pro's pro, who doesn't need the seasoning a younger man might.

"It depends on your quarterback position, if we felt we were inexperienced there, sure, we would play the quarterbacks," Smith said. "… That's why we didn't play Matt going into Year 14. We felt he had a good camp. We felt really good about those joint practices."

He also had a backup quarterback situation to figure out. He needed to see Franks one more time and Rosen for the first time in a game, to help identify whether the Falcons need to hit the quarterback market again this week after final cuts. Smith is also an ardent believer that, to develop quarterbacks, they have to play.

He certainly doesn't need to see Ryan captain the ship with live tackling. Fans who didn't hit an open camp practice haven't seen Ryan run Smith's system yet, which led to outside demands he play in the preseason.

That was always a no-go.

Smith has plenty of evidence that he's ready.

I've seen every practice snap this summer. Trust me. Ryan's ready to fly. Him quarterbacking a series, maybe two, wouldn't heighten that belief.

Ryan's timing has improved throughout camp, with greater efficiency from the joint practices versus Miami on forward. When he last spoke during a Wednesday press conference, Ryan seemed completely comfortable starting the regular season without ever seeing a live rep.

He has been aggressive leading the Falcons through this offensive transition, which has pushed those around him to match his level of scheme mastery.