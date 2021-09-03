Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

How hard was it for you to move Julio Jones?

Anytime you have a player that's contributed as much as Julio has to the franchise, on and off the field from the public looking outside and from the players looking inside — it's hard because he's a very impactful player. In our franchise, if there are ten great players of all time, Julio is one of them. So you know when that happens, it's difficult. I've been around it long enough. I have been through players before that have moved on, and you can't do anything other than quickly turn the page and move on. That doesn't mean you're not going to honor that player when the time is right, but you need to move on. You need to get moving because you know you're going to play a season, and your objective is to win.

What does success look like for the Falcons this year?

I think I learned a long time ago that when you start saying, 'We have to win 12 games. We have to win 10 games. We have to have a winning season. We have to get to the playoffs.' It's not the right way to look at it. There are so many variables that come into play that you can't control; you just need to control the one you can, which is getting yourself prepared to play the first game. So to me, I'm just all about the process of getting ready for the season. Let's do what we're supposed to do in the NFL, which is to get better as the year progresses and be a relevant team by the end of the season.

The Falcons have a mix of young players and older ones with big contracts. How different do you think this team will look in five years?

It's a good question, Kris, but remember, every team in football looks very different in five years. I think teams have long-term visions and plans. But I also understand that a lot of that change happens based on how you play, how many games you win, who gets hurt, who absolutely surprises you in the way they play because it always happens.

What went into the selection of Kyle Pitts this year?

I think Terry [Fontenot] and Arthur [Smith] did exhaustive work on the entire draft process and did it the old-fashioned way, literally just going player by player and getting the board set. There was clearly one player rated the highest when we got to pick number four — it really wasn't close. Sometimes you talk yourself out of it. I've done it, and usually, when I did it, I regretted it. It's better just to take the highest-rated player on the board.

So you've been on the NFL Competition Committee longer than I've been alive.

Ha, 28 years!

So a lot longer than I've been alive!

[McKay laughs, sips coffee]

As chairman, you led the charge on the NFL's highly criticized new taunting rule and have fans calling the NFL the No Fun League again, right?

Yes. Yes. And happy to talk about that. First of all, this point of emphasis has nothing to do with the No Fun League. Where people can ding us on the No Fun League is the celebration rules. Taunting is a different thing. Taunting is trying to entice that other player into some type of activity that is not allowed in football. So this year, the first issue brought to us by the NFLPA was that there was too much player-on-player taunting activity, and there was too much in your face. No. 2, we meet with the NCAA every year, and the college coaches in the meeting say, 'Hey, when are you guys going to knock down the taunting?'

The NCAA does not like our celebration rule and the fact that we've basically allowed people to celebrate in any way, shape, or form they want. They've come to accept it, and they're kind of okay with it. They're not okay with the taunting side of it, which is the face-to-face player trying to entice another into doing something because they see what happens. Three plays later, when nobody's looking, there is something happening and leads to injuries. It leads to ill will and to other things later in the game that fans don't even see. That's all we're trying to target with this emphasis.

Have you seen some of the taunting penalties in the preseason?