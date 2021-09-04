Why Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the epitome of the Falcons defensive flexibility

Tuioti-Mariner isn't one of the big names of this defense. His days as a Falcon began as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and in three years he worked his way from the practice squad to a primary role-player in the Falcons defensive rotation in 2020. There are many on this defense who share similar stories: Foye Oluokun was a late-round draft pick in the same year. He was a college safety then, he's a starting inside linebacker now. The Falcons went out and brought in a chunk of starting secondary players with similar backgrounds. Take Harris for example, too. Here's a guy who began in the Canadian Football League but soon worked his way to being a starting safety with the Raiders.

There's several defenders on this team that know a thing or two about the age-old cliché about stacking days. Tuioti-Mariner is one of the best examples.

"It's definitely been a journey," Tuioti-Mariner said. "It's something that I would never change, just because it made me - as a whole person - just to kind of create that drive, not including what I do here in football, my job, but also outside of football. It brought me new perspective with a new way to think and look at things."

Tuioti-Mariner said he went into the offseason just looking to focus on himself, not the new staff and front office he knew would be coming in. As it would turn out, Tuioti-Mariner's performance in 2020 would earn his keep in 2021, with the new staff seeing something in Tuioti-Mariner that they could cash in on in a year when they were strapped for cash.

Though he didn't know then just what his role would be come OTAs, Tuioti-Mariner ended up getting his body where it needed to be to make the transition to outside linebacker. He's leaner now, faster, too. Perhaps it was a happy accident that he morphed himself into exactly what the Falcons needed him to be for the defense in 2021.