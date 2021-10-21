Falcons Daily: How we've seen the offense evolve through five games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It was the week before the Falcons season opener when Matt Ryan stood behind a microphone for his first midweek news conference of the season. He broke down the Eagles defense and noted his overall excitement to finally see the field with a new coaching staff. But towards the end of one of his answers, Ryan said something that when tweeted, struck a nerve.

"I think we'll be a very different team in November and December," Ryan said.

Truth be told, it wasn't dissimilar to what Arthur Smith had said time and time again through the preseason: that he envisions this install process to be a "constant evolution" for this team. He didn't foresee a night and day turnover. He sees a process. Ryan was saying the same thing, but when this quote hit the Twitter landscape, it disheartened Falcons fans who had previously clung to a quote from Arthur Blank and Rich McKay. During the coaching and general manager search of the offseason they agreed this team could be competitive now, and that was their expectation regardless of who they chose to lead the charge.

For some, what Ryan said felt like a contradiction. Fans weren't looking for a process. They wanted results (i.e. wins) now. So, Ryan's quote was one that got misconstrued in meaning, with some feeling that because Ryan said this that the Falcons offense would not be competitive. And when the Falcons started out 0-2, that only added fuel to the fire.

RELATED CONTENT:

But that wasn't what Ryan meant when he said what he did about this team looking, feeling and playing different later in this season. He was right in step with that "constant evolution" comment from Smith. Perhaps at the time Ryan knew that this offense was still trying to figure things out, and instead of filling anyone with false hope, he was honest in his evaluation of where the offense was at the time. It would be unfair to say they knew in training camp what the offensive identity would be. It would be unfair to say that even now.

However, through five games, and with a 2-3 record, we're seeing this "constant evolution" that Smith and Ryan discussed play out, particularly with the offense. As a thought exercise, it's interesting to put the above quote from Ryan up against a quote he had this week as the Falcons prepare to face Miami in Week 7. This recent quote probably sheds a little light on how many questions the Falcons offense truly had for itself going into the season.

"There's an evolution as the year goes on and your team changes from sometimes what you think it might be during training camp to what it becomes," Ryan said.

Ryan noted it's as simple as having a better understanding of how to use the playmakers around him. Take Cordarrelle Patterson for example. He's been in the league for nearly a decade, and while everyone is well aware of what he can do on special teams, there hasn't been anyone who could figure out the best way to use him offensively. That is until Smith started calling plays for him.