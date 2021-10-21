Kyle Pitts on adjusting to the NFL after first bye week

"Preparation, that's something that'll help you win," Pitts said. "I feel like everything correlates from home the way you come out here and prepare in the morning before practice. After practicing, just take care of your body."

In college, preparation was important for Pitts but it was not as emphasized as it is in the NFL because of the many tasks student-athletes balance.

"You kind of had less time because of tutoring and things like that," he said. "So when it's your actual job, that's all you have to do."

Pitts will look to keep the momentum going this Sunday against Miami; a team he is familiar with. The Falcons held joint practices with the Dolphins during training camp, and while Calvin Ridley generated much buzz with his route that racked up over two million views on Twitter, Pitts did some damage of his own.

Line up in a drill against Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, he blew past the cornerback and planted his left foot in the ground, cutting hard and leaving Rowe behind for the touchdown.

"After today, it showed what people have been saying," Rowe said in August. "...You can see the potential. The way he moves. I know he's still just a rookie. But you can see when someone has talent. … He's long. He can move. I know he's going to cause problems."