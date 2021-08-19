Practice report: Kyle Pitts impresses Dolphins who covered him during joint practices

90-second drill

The Falcons and Dolphins ended practice again Thursday essentially running a two-minute drill with situational stipulations. This round set 90 seconds on the clock, with a timeout for each team and the offense down four points. A field goal would've won it the day before, but a touchdown was required this time around.

No unit got one. The Falcons first-team offense got the close, with Matt Ryan using short passes and then a big fourth-down strike to Olamide Zaccheaus to move near the goal line. The Falcons drive stalled at the end, with a false start, an incompletion and a sack by Emmanuel Ogbah, who beat right tackle Kaleb McGary, on fourth down.

The Falcons first-team defense held strong and kept the Dolphins from pay dirt. Miami wouldn't have gotten that close had a Tua Tagovialoa been considered sacked by Oliver – it likely would've end up that way in a real game – but the Falcons carried on and bent but never broke toward the end zone.

Grady Jarrett was proud to his defensive squad wrapped the joint practices that way.

"It feels good to get a stop on that last drive," Jarrett said. "They had to get a touchdown to win. They had a couple conversions early, so it was important for guys to will it at the end was good. It was good for us because it pushed our conditioning. I can attest to that. After 10-12 plays your lungs start going, but the coaches wanted to see us fight it out. Guys stood up and executed well and we got a stop."

The Falcons' second unit offense didn't last long, with a drive ended with an AJ McCarron pass that was tipped and then intercepted. The second unit defense quickly stopped Miami with a four-and-out.

Dolphins strike back

The Falcons were particularly good in the passing game and in the trenches on Wednesday, but things evened out considerably during Thursday's session.

The Dolphins made a concerted effort to avoid a repeat of Calvin Ridley's dominant showing. Cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard were aggressive and physical when covering him. While Ridley still made a few plays, including a nice touchdown grab in one-on-ones, sledding was far tougher on this day.

The Dolphins were able to move the ball well through the air, especially when using tight ends. Mike Gisecki was particularly hard on the Falcons, making several big catches while steadily creating separation against linebackers and safeties. Could this be a recurring problem? It's certainly something to keep an eye on as we progress through the summer.